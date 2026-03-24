Welsh influencers encourage people to vote in Photobooth Roadshow ahead of Senedd election

A group of well-known Welsh influencers will be joining a ‘Photobooth Roadshow’ to encourage people to vote ahead of the upcoming Senedd election.

With the Senedd expanding from 60 to 96 Members, the introduction of new constituencies, and a new voting system, 2026 marks a major change in how Wales is represented and how people vote.

To help people understand these changes, the Senedd’s interactive “More Power to You” Photobooth Roadshow will tour Wales this April with a clear message: Your vote matters. Make your mark.

The roadshow is designed to encourage people across Wales – particularly young people and first-time voters – to engage with Welsh democracy and make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Visitors will be invited to take part in a fun, shareable photobooth experience while learning more about what the Senedd does and how its decisions affect everyday life – from education and health to transport and the environment.

Alongside the interactive element, information will be provided about how and when to vote in the election. The team can help people register on the spot, or chat about how they can vote.

A group of popular Welsh online creators will join the roadshow and make TikToks, reels, stories and other content to help share the key messages in a way that feels genuine and connected to Welsh culture.

Their involvement is part of a wider plan to reach people who are voting for the first time or who don’t usually vote.

The list of online content creators attending the roadshow includes Rhys Doing Things, Catrin Feelings, and Doctor Cymraeg.

Rhys (@rhysdoingthings) said: “I’m so excited to partner up with the Senedd to put young people’s future in the frame.

“It’s so important they know HOW to vote come the 7th of May, and what their vote means for them, too. See you in Cardiff!”

The roadshow will be heading to shopping centres and colleges across the country beginning on 8 April with the aim of making voting information accessible, visible and relevant and empowering communities across Wales to make their mark.

The full list of influencers attending the roadshow can be seen below.

Rhys Doing Things (@rhysdoingthings)

Catrin Feelings (@catrinfeelings)

Doctor Cymraeg (@doctor_cymraeg)

Mirain Iwerydd (@mirainiwerydd)

Luke Davies (@lukedavies_presents)

Lisa Angharad (@lisaangharad)

Ameer Rana (@ameer.presenter)

Manon Mai (@manonmai)

Bablu Shikdar (@bablushikdar_)

Cardiff Love List (@cardifflovelist)

For more information on the upcoming Senedd election, visit the election hub: Senedd Election 2026.