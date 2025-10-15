Welsh innovation targets smarter treatment for severe mental illness

Tech experts at a Welsh university are helping a local startup to develop a groundbreaking treatment for severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

The specialists at the University of South Wales-based Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) have been working with cutting-edge biotech company Meomics on the platform, which will bring precision medicine to those affected by severe mental illnesses.

A spin-out of Cardiff University, Meomics’ platform will harness stem cell-derived neurons from schizophrenia patients. These will then be used, following development of tools, to match the individual with an effective treatment.

Precision psychiatry

Dr Lucy Sykes, CEO of Meomics said: “Our work shows that we cannot only distinguish between healthy and affected neurons, but also identify subtypes of patients who respond differently to medications.

“This opens the door to precision psychiatry, with the aim of getting the right treatments to the right people, as efficiently as possible.”

Having developed the concept for the platform, Meomics then needed support to convert the raw data collected from the patients with schizophrenia to use in a system of precision algorithms.

With support from CEMET, the partners were able to design and implement advanced models and algorithms capable of decoding the complex neuronal activity. This led to the development of a framework which could understand responses and predict how different patients might react to neuro-active drugs.

The project, made possible by the Academic-Industry Partnerships (AIP) Programme, jointly funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), brought together industry and academia to identify innovative solutions to enterprise challenges, particularly amongst micro, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Machine learning

According to Alasdair Pettigrew, who is COO of Meomics, CEMET’s high-level expertise in AI, machine learning, and data modelling was instrumental in developing the new system.

He explained: “[CEMET] helped us translate complex biological signals into usable data models, enabling us to predict treatment responses with accuracy and reliability.

“Their expertise in AI and machine learning was something we couldn’t have accessed without being involved in the AIP Programme.”

Dr Sykes added: “CEMET gave us the tools and thinking to refine our model and understand its limitations. That insight was critical to developing a clinically and commercially usable product.”

With proof of concept now delivered, Meomics is preparing to launch its first commercial product and generate revenue through partnerships.

“Our vision is to transform the treatment of severe mental illness,” said Mr Pettigrew. “There’s a huge unmet need, and we’re determined to help get the right drugs to the right people, faster.”

Clayton Jones, who is CEMET Programme Manager, said this project demonstrates the power of collaboration.

“By combining Meomics’ pioneering research in biotech with our technical knowledge of machine learning and data systems, we were able to transform raw biological signals into insights that could guide personalised treatment.

“That’s exactly the kind of impact we strive to deliver at CEMET.”