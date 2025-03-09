Welsh-Italian café bar opens at landmark site

A new café bar at a landmark site outside Caerphilly Castle opens its doors to the public this weekend.

Rosita’s, inspired by the Italian cafés that brought a rich coffee culture to Wales, is the latest business offering from brothers Jonathan, Richard, and Martin Rees who also own Ten Degrees, Team Rees Gym, Three Brothers Coffee, and Jake’s Ice Cream & Co. Following a soft launch on March 6 with invited guests only, Rosita’s will open to the public on Saturday, March 8.

The restaurant will offer a relaxed all-day dining experience from breakfast to dinner as well as a varied drinks menu featuring coffees, teas, beers, cocktails and wines.

Vision

Following the closure of Coffi Vista in 2024, Caerphilly Council sought new private sector partners to run the site who shared its vision to create a thriving town in line with the Caerphilly Town 2035 masterplan.

Since taking on the lease, the brothers have invested £275,000 on a complete refurbishment of the property, including the installation of a new bar, kitchen, booths and revealing its original vaulted ceiling. The remodelled interior and heated terraces will provide guests year-round stunning views of Caerphilly Castle.

Martin Rees said he’s pleased the business has created 14 full-time equivalent jobs for local people. He shared: “After months of putting our heart and souls into this project, we are super proud to finally be able to welcome the people of Caerphilly to Rosita’s for the first time.”

“We have been blown away by the number of visits we’ve had from people excited to see progress while work has been ongoing.”

The idea for Rosita’s was born out of a trip youngest brother Jonathan made to Rome with his half-Italian partner. The couple were searching for somewhere to eat when they stumbled across a side street café serving amazing food and incredible coffee. At the heart of the operation was Rosita.

Inspired, Jonathan brought his vision for an all-day dining experience with some Italian flare for Caerphilly back to his brothers Martin and Richard, who got behind the idea.

“It’s clear how much this building means to people, and we’re so pleased to be able to give it a new lease of life,” Martin said.

“We are not only going to be offering a great day time experience but also a fantastic nighttime offering strengthening Caerphilly’s position as a destination for visitors and locals.”

Change

Deputy Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Councillor Jamie Pritchard, is looking forward to seeing change happen in Caerphilly town centre.

He said: “The opening of Rosita’s marks a new start for this landmark building in the centre of Caerphilly, with a home-grown business offering many new job opportunities for local people.

“The increased opening hours and diverse offering will add fresh vibrancy to the town centre.”

“As a Council, we are committed to supporting and encouraging private sector investment in our town centres, and improving Caerphilly for its people, businesses, and visitors through our work on the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan.”

