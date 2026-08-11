Welsh-Jamaican food producer gets backing to expand production

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh-Jamaican food producer is set to increase production after securing a £50,000 loan to meet growing demand for its products.

Cardiff-based The Pattyman was founded by Leroy Williams in 2021 and produces Jamaican-inspired food drawing on both his Caribbean and Welsh heritage.

Mr Williams’ father came to Wales as part of the Windrush generation, while his mother was from the Welsh Valleys, with traditional family recipes providing the inspiration for the business.

The company, which operates from Tremorfa Industrial Estate in Cardiff, produces Jamaican patties alongside sauces, relishes, jerk marinades, rum punch and its award-winning Red Pepper Jelly.

Its products are sold directly to customers as well as through wholesale and trade markets in Wales and further afield.

The £50,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales will be used to increase capacity and strengthen the company’s operations as demand grows.

Mr Williams said: “The Pattyman started as a way of honouring my parents and celebrating the cultures that shaped me.

“My father came to Wales as part of the Windrush generation and my mother was from the Welsh Valleys, so I wanted to create something that would bring those parts of my identity together.

“Food has always been about family, community and connection. Every recipe has a story behind it and every product reflects the traditions passed down to me.

“This investment gives us the platform to build on what we have achieved so far. It will help us increase capacity, support future growth and continue to share the flavours and heritage that make The Pattyman unique with more customers.”

Growth

The company’s identity also draws on the Welsh concept of cynefin – a sense of belonging and connection to a place.

The funding has been provided through the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, which is financed by the Welsh Government and managed by the Development Bank of Wales.

Strong values

Dylan Evans, Assistant Executive Investment Officer at the Development Bank, said: “The Pattyman is a great example of a Welsh business with a distinctive proposition, strong values and clear growth ambitions.

“Leroy has built a brand that stands out through the quality of its products and the story behind them.

“Businesses like The Pattyman show how smaller investments can make a meaningful difference in increasing capacity, developing operations and supporting sustainable growth. We look forward to supporting Leroy as he moves the business forward.”

The £500m Wales Flexible Investment Fund provides loans, mezzanine finance and equity investments ranging from £25,000 to £10m, with terms of up to 15 years.

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