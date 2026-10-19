Welsh jewellery brand launches 10,000 poppy pins in bid to break fundraising record

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh jewellery brand is hoping to break its fundraising record with the launch of 10,000 limited-edition poppy pins, having already raised almost £130,000 to support soldiers, veterans and their families.

Clogau’s 2026 Remembrance campaign aims to build on two years of successful fundraising and give customers another chance to support serving soldiers, veterans, and their families ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Known for its jewellery containing rare Welsh gold, the Bodelwyddan-based company has seen demand for the commemorative badges grow, with thousands purchased since their first campaign in 2024.

The latest collection will again be available through its stores and online, with hopes that supporters across the UK will help take the fundraising total to another record-breaking high.

Clogau Managing Director Ben Roberts said: “The response to our poppy pins has been phenomenal, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the campaign.

“To have raised almost £130,000 already is something we’re immensely proud of, but we want to go even further this year.

“That’s why we’ve ordered 10,000 pins, and we’re hoping people will once again get behind us and help raise as much money as possible for a charity that does such important work.

“Remembrance is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces, but it’s also an opportunity to make a real difference to those who have served and their loved ones.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with the Army Benevolent Fund over many years, and we’re delighted to continue supporting them.”

Clogau has a longstanding association with the Army Benevolent Fund, having previously supported the charity through sponsorship and donations to fundraising events, including the poppy pin initiative.

The charity helps serving soldiers, former soldiers and their families through financial hardship, injury, illness and other difficulties.

Its work includes emergency financial assistance and practical support for veterans and their loved ones, helping people facing challenging circumstances during and after military service.

Daniel Jones, Head of High Value Relationships at the Army Benevolent Fund, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Clogau for once again supporting the Army Benevolent Fund through this year’s Remembrance pin badge campaign.

“Partnerships like this play a vital role in helping us provide support to soldiers, veterans and their families when they need it most. We are also grateful to Clogau’s customers, whose generosity will help ensure members of the Army family can continue to access vital support.”

The pins will be available online and at Clogau stores in Bangor, Broughton, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Chester, Cwmbran, Llandudno, Swansea and Wrexham, alongside outlets at Bridgend, Cheshire Oaks and Merthyr Tydfil, subject to confirmation and stock availability.

For more information, visit Clogau’s site here or follow them on Instagram for further updates.

For more information about the Army Benevolent Fund, visit their site here.

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