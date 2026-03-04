Welsh journalist to be honoured with slate memorial in Ukraine

Welsh journalist Gareth Jones will be honoured with a memorial made of Welsh slate in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city.

The 2m x 60cm memorial will be sited in the street named after him in 2020 by Kyiv City Council in recognition of his role as one of the first correspondents from the West to tell the world the truth about the famine in Ukraine, which killed an estimated 4 million Ukrainians between 1931 – 1932.

The memorial will feature an image of Gareth Jones and an inscription in Ukrainian, Welsh and English together with a portrayal of both Welsh and Ukrainian flags, crossed in harmony.

The project was approved by Kyiv City Council at a meeting between the Council and Alun Davies MS (Chair of the Cross-Party Group) and Mick Antoniw MS during their recent visit to Ukraine to deliver vehicles and aid to front line units.

The memorial’s inscription is planned to read:“In memory of Gareth Richard Vaughan Jones. One of the first journalists to report on the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Soviet Ukraine.”

Welsh Government has allocated £16,000 to the Senedd Cross-Party Group Friends of Ukraine for the construction and placement of the memorial.

Alun Davies MS, Chair of the Cross-Party Group said:“We don’t do enough to recognise the contribution Welsh citizens have made to world affairs. Gareth Jones was a unique individual.

“Whilst some journalists were wined and dined by the Soviet authorities and chose to ignore or deny what was happening in Ukraine, he chose to go and see for himself and he told the world.

“At this time, when Ukraine’s very existence is under attack and parts of the country where the Holodomor had such terrible impact are occupied, this is a way of recognising the vital role of journalists in exposing the truth and showing our solidarity and friendship with Ukraine.”

It is anticipated it will be ready for unveiling in a civic ceremony in Kyiv in November 2026 the traditional day of remembrance of the Holodomor (Death by Starvation).

Graham Colley, grandnephew of Gareth Jones said:“I very much welcome this initiative which not only recognises the contribution of my Great Uncle, Gareth to exposing one of the last centuries great crimes, the Holodomor.

“It is also a tribute in these troubling times to his commitment to the highest ethical standards of journalism at a time when the Soviet authorities and collaborative journalists sought to hide the truth of those terrible events.

“It is a fitting Welsh tribute to a true Welsh hero, one who is sadly better known internationally than he is in Wales. I hope this memorial stone will contribute to the growth of relations between the people of Wales and Ukraine.”

The memorial was designed and will be constructed by Mossfords Memorial Masons. Chief Executive Officer Simon D Morgan said: “It is both a privilege and a humbling honour to contribute to this project recognising the work of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, who brought international attention to one of the great tragedies of the last century, an event whose impact is still felt in Ukraine today.

“Hand-crafting and inscribing the plinth from natural Welsh slate is a significant undertaking and its installation will require close collaboration with Kyiv City Council.

“Drawing on our longstanding Welsh craftsmanship and expertise, we will ensure the finished plinth stands as a fitting and dignified tribute.

“We look forward to working alongside the cross-party Friends of Ukraine to deliver the project, with the aim of completion in time for the anniversary of the Holodomor in Kyiv this November.”