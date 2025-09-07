Welsh Labour accused of control freakery after blocking would-be candidate for historic tweets backing Jeremy Corbyn

Martin Shipton

Deputy council leader Jamie Pritchard was blocked from being Labour’s Senedd by-election candidate in Caerphilly because he had tweeted support for Jeremy Corbyn when he was the party’s leader, we can reveal.

The move has been seen as an example of the Labour hierarchy’s control freakery.

Nation.Cymru received a tip-off that Cllr Pritchard, who is deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, had been removed from the shortlist of potential candidates for the October 23 by-election, which is taking place following the tragic death of Labour MS Hefin David.

‘Very unhappy’

The source told us: “At the selection meeting on Saturday morning, party members were very unhappy that Jamie Pritchard had been removed from the list of candidates. Some wrote his name on the ballot paper in protest, but obviously the votes were discounted.

“People found it unbelievable that Jamie was excluded for tweets he had posted that backed Jeremy Corbyn when Corbyn was the party leader. This is pure control freakery.”

After the meeting children’s publisher Richard Tunnicliffe was announced as the party’s candidate.

Our source told us: “If Jamie Pritchard had been allowed to stand, he would have won the nomination. Less than 30 local party members were at the selection meeting. I was told that Richard Tunnicliffe was declared the winner after just six people voted for him.”

We contacted Cllr Pritchard and told him what we had been told.

He said: “I was very seriously affected by the death of Hefin David, who I respected very much and who I knew well. I’ve never thought previously of putting my name forward to stand as an MP or an MS. But a number of people encouraged me to do so in these circumstances, where we’re having to fight a crucial by-election. I decided to apply for the candidacy.

“But at about 8.30 on Friday evening – 14 hours before the selection meeting – I received a phone call from a Welsh Labour official who told me I was being excluded from the shortlist because of some tweets I wrote years ago.

“I didn’t post anything offensive and I’m not going to apologise for tweeting in support of Jeremy Corbyn at a time when he was the democratically elected leader of the party. I also see no reason to take the tweets down, as was suggested to me. These tweets are from years ago, I certainly haven’t tweeted anything in support of Jeremy Corbyn since he ceased being the leader [in April 2020], left the party and stood as an Independent.

“I was at the selection meeting and believe it is likely I would have won if I’d been allowed to stand. I’m frustrated by what has happened, but it’s nothing in comparison with the sense of loss I feel at the death of Hefin. Richard is a lovely fellow and of course I’ll be supporting him in the election campaign.”

Cllr Pritchard said he didn’t want to say any more about the matter. He added: “I have no intention of causing trouble for the party, but you called me and I’m not going to deny what happened.”

Historic Tweets

We searched on Cllr Pritchard’s X account – formerly Twitter – and found a number of historic tweets in which he referenced Jeremy Corbyn.

On July 22 2015, responding to criticism made of Mr Corbyn by former Prime Minister Tony Blair during the Labour leadership campaign, Cllr Pritchard tweeted: “Jeremy Corbyn wants to see a shift in wealth from the super rich to everyday people. That’s admirable. Blair is wrong.”

On August 2 2015, Cllr Pritchard tweeted: “Please help support Jeremy Corbyn for Leader, add a #Twibbon now!”

On August 10 2015, Cllr Pritchard tweeted to BBC Wales News stating: “Will you feature any pro-Corbyn supporters instead of the usual anti Corbyn regulars? In the interests of balance.”

Also on August 10 2015, Cllr Pritchard tweeted to BBC Wales News, stating: “The media clearly focussing on all opinion anti-Corbyn. Commentary from New Labour figures ten a penny.”

On September 29 2016, by which time Mr Corbyn had won a landslide victory in the leadership election, Cllr Pritchard tweeted about a BBC Question Time programme, stating: “Another biased panel and audience against Corbyn. Week after week.”

On March 30 2018, Cllr Pritchard responded to criticism of Mr Corbyn by Lord Sugar, tweeting: “Absolutely disgraceful attack on Corbyn. Words fail me.”

On September 22 2018, after the Labour Party agreed rule changes on the deselection of MPs and leadership ballots, Cllr Pritchard tweeted: “Nobody can say Corbyn doesn’t compromise. Ridiculous if these modest changes are criticised by the usual suspects.”

On December 23 2018, Cllr Pritchard praised Mr Corbyn’s decision to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in a tweet that stated: “Corbyn is right to reject May’s deal. It’s not a matter of no deal v May’s shambolic agreement.”

Also on December 23 2018, Cllr Pritchard replied on Twitter to Labour MP Luciana Berger, who had criticised Mr Corbyn over his stance on Brexit, stating: “Corbyn accused of ‘betrayal’ by the usual right wing Lab MPs for accepting the democratic decision of voters.”

On December 23 2018, Wes Streeting, now the Health Secretary in Keir Starmer’s government, tweeted in criticism of Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to seek a better Brexit deal if it won power, stating: “Why peddle this myth that Labour would be able to renegotiate a Brexit deal at this 11th hour? How would Labour’s Brexit be any better than remaining in the EU? Our members and voters are overwhelmingly pro-European. This lets them, and our country, down.”

Agenda

Cllr Pritchard responded: “For every 100 anti-Corbyn tweets from this MP, there might be 1 against the Tories. Somebody might have an agenda.”

A Welsh Labour source said: “This doesn’t surprise me at all, Welsh Labour never miss an opportunity to look petty.

“Jamie is a well known and popular local councillor with a proven track record of taking votes from Plaid Cymru. It’s laughable to exclude him for this, they’ll be blocking candidates for supporting Eluned next.

“It’s encouraging to hear Jamie has the good sense to back our candidate but we shouldn’t be here again.”