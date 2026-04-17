Welsh Labour leader accused of ‘giving up’ after skipping leaders debate

Emily Price

First Minister Eluned Morgan has been accused of “giving up” on the Senedd election after she chose to host a Facebook live stream instead of taking part in a televised debate with Welsh party leaders.

On Thursday (April 16), the BBC aired a special Question Time Senedd election programme live from Cardiff ahead of the May 7 vote.

Leaders from Wales’ main parties took part in the show, including Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, Welsh Conservative Darren Millar, Reform UK’s Dan Thomas, Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds and the Green Party’s Welsh leader Anthony Slaughter.

However, Labour’s leader in Wales, First Minister Eluned Morgan did not take part, with Deputy Leader Huw Irranca-Davies answering questions in her place.

During the panel discussion, leaders were pressed by a live studio audience on issues such as taxes, the Welsh NHS, the cost of independence and education.

Reform’s Dan Thomas hit out at Morgan accusing her of skipping the show because she had “bottled it”.

Presenter Fiona Bruce pressed Irranca-Davies on why Welsh Labour’s leader didn’t want to take part.

He said Baroness Morgan was “busy out campaigning” and added that, as her deputy, he was stepping in on her behalf.

During the live television broadcast, the First Minister appeared to be at home hosting a question and answer session on the environment via Facebook live.

In a post to Facebook alongside the live video feed, she wrote: “There’s been a huge number of questions submitted in RE: the environment and I’ll be addressing as many as I can over the next half hour.

“The level of engagement on this has been fantastic and it really shows how deeply people care about our rivers, our wildlife & how we move towards cleaner energy.”

‘Giving up’

During the half hour session, the Ceredigion Penfro Senedd election candidate answered questions about climate change, recycling, cleaner energy, extreme weather and pollution.

Opposition politicians hit out over Morgan’s absence accusing the Welsh Labour leader of “giving up”.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson argued that Morgan had been “travelling all over the country campaigning as leader” and had taken part in “multiple TV debates and interviews” including BBC Ask the Leader the previous night.

The spokesperson added: “Having come back from north Wales she took the opportunity to speak to constituents.

“Any party criticising a candidate for talking to voters is clearly confused about how an election works.”

Significant

The May 7 vote is expected to be the most significant since the dawn of devolution in 1999 with an end to Labour’s dominance in Wales predicted by recent polls.

An ITV Wales opinion poll published in March predicted that Morgan is on course to lose her own seat in Ceredgion Penfro.

Plaid Cymru accused the First Minister of “giving up on Wales” ahead of the May 7 vote.

A Plaid Cymru source said: “All party leaders were on Question Time last night except Eluned Morgan who chose instead to do a Facebook Live.

“Is the First Minister embarrassed of her Government’s record on the things that matter to the people of Wales, or could she simply not be bothered?

“Either way, it’s clear that Labour’s time is up, and they know it – they’ve given up on Wales.

“The upcoming Senedd election is a two-horse race between new leadership with Plaid Cymru or chaos and division with Reform, that is the decision the people of Wales have to make on 7 May.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrats also hit out at the FM.

A spokesperson for the Lib Dems said: “Eluned Morgan should have been fronting up to voters, answering questions and defending Labour’s record, not hiding on a Facebook livestream while others took part in a national debate.

“People across Wales are frustrated with years of missed targets, rising waiting lists and a government that too often looks like it’s run out of ideas. Dodging scrutiny only reinforces that sense that Labour no longer has the answers.

“With several polls suggesting the Liberal Democrats could win the final seat in Ceredigion Penfro, meaning Eluned Morgan may not be re-elected, we will be fighting hard to offer voters a real alternative: one that fixes public services, grows the economy and finally delivers the change Wales needs.”