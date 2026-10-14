Welsh Labour leader brands Brexit a ‘disaster’

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates has branded Brexit a “disaster” and backed Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s efforts to secure closer ties with the European Union.

Speaking on ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End on Tuesday evening, Mr Skates said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Brexit has been a disaster. It’s been a disaster. Since 2019, exports have fallen by 20%, 16,000 fewer businesses exporting, the amount of red tape…

“Every shipment goes through a bureaucratic system now on average costing an extra £149 per shipment. It has been a disaster. The Prime Minister is right to recognise that and is right to engage with our European partners…”

Mr Skates described the issue as “the most important matter to the future well-being of the country in terms of the economy and in terms of security”.

His comments came after Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake challenged Mr Burnham to include membership of the customs union, single market and “possibly the European Union” in discussions about Britain’s future.

During a Commons statement, the Prime Minister welcomed the Plaid Cymru MP’s “open-minded approach” but did not explicitly support rejoining.

“I am not going to turn away from questions just because they might be awkward or difficult. That is what has got us into this position,” Mr Burnham said.

A UK-EU summit will take place in Brussels on November 20, following its postponement after Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.

The two sides will seek agreements on food and drink trade, youth mobility and emissions trading. Mr Burnham said the proposed deals could add more than £10 billion a year to the UK economy by 2040.

He also pledged to raise concerns about proposed “Made in Europe” trade rules, which businesses fear could exclude British manufacturers.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, called for Britain to rejoin the EU at the party’s conference on October 3.

“For our economy, for jobs, for opportunities, we must rejoin the European Union,” she said.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Mr Burnham of “unpicking” the Brexit deal and weakening his negotiating position by announcing his objectives in advance.

“He is not going to get a better deal,” she told MPs.

“The EU are tough negotiators, and it’s not just that the EU are tough negotiators, he has already revealed his entire negotiating hand.”

Mr Burnham said securing agreements at the November summit was his immediate priority.

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