Welsh Labour mocked over independence ‘costings’

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour has been ridiculed on social media after claiming that an independent Wales would cost every single person £7,000 a year.

Little more than a week ago Jo Stevens, the Secretary of State for Wales, claimed Plaid Cymru’s plan for Welsh independence would cost the average working age taxpayer more than £11,000 a year in tax rises and austerity cuts and wasn’t economically feasible.

Ms Stevens suggested in her speech to the Labour Party conference that Labour would oversee a “renewal” in Wales while Plaid Cymru and Reform UK would oversee “division and decline” – a line Plaid has also used to attack Reform.

She said: “If Plaid want to be taken seriously they need to confirm whether they’re going to tax Welsh families into poverty or cut public services to the bone. Labour has ended austerity in Wales. Don’t let Plaid impose it on Wales again.”

Social media

Now, in the run-up to the Caerphilly Senedd by-election on October 23, a graphic distributed by Welsh Labour on social media pictures a terraced street with the figure £7,000 hovering over the roofs and a caption setting: “The cost of independence for a single person.”

Beneath the graphic a large number of comments have been posted that make fun of Labour.

One says: “So coming down then! Last month you said £11,000.”

Another states: “I see Labour are throwing out the same pish at Wales as Scotland gets. The British are a £3tn debt basket case and London is liable. Get rid asap.”

A further post says: “It’s come down. It was £11,000 last week. You can’t even get your horseshit figure right. What a shower. Ireland GDP x 3 that of Wales, so is Iceland. Bottom line, UK makes Wales poorer.”

‘Talking Wales down’

Responding to Ms Stevens’ comments at the Labour conference, a spokesperson for Plaid Cymru responded to the accusations by saying Ms Stevens was “talking Wales down”.

“It’s rather telling that Jo Stevens has opted to use her conference platform to talk Wales down at a time when more and more Labour voters are coming over to Plaid Cymru with our positive vision for our nation and belief in our potential,” they said.

“As Labour scrambles for relevance the people of Wales know that what is actually hitting them hard in the pocket is happening on Labour’s watch.

“The two-child benefit cap, the national insurance hike, winter fuel payment cuts, soaring energy bills and the lack of economic growth is a shameful record after a promise of change. After 26 years of failing to ensure national renewal for Wales Labour really isn’t as good as it gets.”

Analysis

We asked Welsh Labour to explain the discrepancy between the figures., A party spokesperson said: “The Wales Office, UK Government, have undertaken an analysis of public sector revenues and expenditures for Wales. The analysis is based on country and regional public sector finance data for the UK for the financial year ending 2023. This Office for National Statistics (ONS) publication is an official statistic released in June 2024.

“The findings identify the funding gap that would have to be met in an independent Wales in order to maintain current expenditure on public services.

“Wales consistently has among the largest net fiscal deficits per person of any country or region in the UK.

“In 2022-23 the net fiscal deficit for Wales was over £21.5bn.

“In the same year, Wales had the second largest fiscal deficit per person of any country or region in the UK, at £6,888 per person and £11,156 per working age (16-64) adult.

“Given the large number of people in Wales either below 16, or above 65 – this would equate to each working age adult needing to pay an additional £11,156 in tax to maintain current public service provision.

“If taxes were not raised, this would lead to biting austerity and cuts to vital public services including the NHS, schools, road maintenance and even Welsh language services.”