Welsh Labour MP challenged over Palestine

Martin Shipton

Cardiff North residents delivered a letter to the office of their MP Anna McMorrin from the Palestine Solidarity Committee Cymru demanding action from her to make sure the ceasefire brings an end to the killing of Palestinians.

In September 2025 Ms McMorrin was appointed a junior minister in the UK Government’s Wales Office.

Activists have told her that with the power she now holds as a minister comes responsibility to end the killings in Palestine – and that she would be judged at the ballot box on her actions not her words.

‘Justice’

A spokesperson for the Palestine Solidarity Committee Cymru said: “With a ceasefire declared which could bring an end to the killings in Gaza, it is now more important than ever that the UK Government takes action to ensure the ceasefire is a lasting settlement based on justice and rights, stops arming Israel, and ensures immediate access to aid to prevent more Palestinians dying from starvation.

“The letter from PSC Cymru asks Anna McMorrin the same question that the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations put to the UN Security Council: ‘What did you do during this genocide? Not what you said or what you considered doing. But what have you actually done? In the midst of the killing of hundreds of thousands of people your fine words are not enough.’”

The letter then set out the minimum actions required of the UK Government by the group:

Suspend all arms export licences to Israel

Cease all RAF collaboration with the Israeli state

Dispatch a cross-party parliamentary delegation to the Rafah border crossing to bear witness to this humanitarian disaster, to demand access for all aid convoys, and to work with international agencies to fully open the border

Establish an independent investigation into the UK’s role in enabling the blockade and the starvation of civilians

Ban the importation of all products from Israel to the UK

Genocidal acts

The letter detailed how the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israeli authorities and security forces have committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention. The Commission Chair stated: “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.” The report called on “all States to fulfil their obligations under international law to end the genocide and punish those responsible for it.”

Pip Beattie, a Cardiff North resident, said: “We’ve had enough of Anna’s words, what we want to know is what did she actually do during this genocide? What is she doing now to make sure the ceasefire holds? Anna McMorrin will be judged at the ballot box.”

Ms McMorrin responded: “I’ve been clear and consistent throughout the conflict. I called for a ceasefire, for humanitarian access, release of the hostages, and for recognition of the State of Palestine alongside a peaceful Israel. Those are now being delivered.

“I am proud to be part of a UK Labour government that is helping to achieve real progress towards a lasting peace.”