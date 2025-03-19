Welsh Labour MP clashes with think tank he used to run over benefit cuts

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Labour MP involved in driving the UK Government’s benefit cuts affecting disabled people was confronted on TV with criticisms made by the anti-poverty think tank he used to head.

Torsten Bell was elected as the MP for Swansea West at last year’s general election and is now Pensions Minister in the Department for Work and Pensions.

On the evening of March 18 he went on the BBC’s Newsnight programme to defend cuts that will deprive many thousands of people of disability payments. The cuts are being imposed in the hope of saving £3bn per year by 2030.

Mr Bell was challenged by presenter Victoria Derbyshire about the impact of the cuts on disabled people.

‘Worse off’

Asked who the losers were from the announcement, he said: “Well there will be some people who lose out from today’s announcement. We’ve got a system where our disability benefit , the personal independence payment, is seeing 1,000 people a day coming on to it, and that’s far higher than was ever intended, so we are having to reduce the eligibility for personal independence payments, and those people will be worse off.

“But what we’re making sure we do is to protect those people and make sure they get more support, both if they’re people who are already receiving personal independence payments, but also for those who aren’t receiving it in the future. We need to make sure people have the support, not just to work, but for daily activities, for volunteering, and at the moment they get far too little of that.”

Ms Derbyshire asked Mr Bell whether he was OK with making people worse off. He said: “I’m OK with saying the system has to change. In the long run I think it will make people better off.”

He was asked about the assessment of the cuts made by the Resolution Foundation, the think tank he ran until becoming an MP. It said: “The Health and Disability Green Paper will boost Universal Credit for up to four million families without any health conditions or disability by about £3 a week – that’s 43p a day. But these tiny gains are overshadowed by reforms that risk causing major income losses for those who are too ill to work or those who no longer qualify for disability benefits.”

‘Tightening eligibility’

Mr Bell responded: “The number of people claiming PIP will still be rising after these changes, so will the total spending on personal independence payments. It is true that we’re tightening eligibility, so the rate of growth in the number of people paid PIP will slow … But people who are defending the status quo are defending a system that is writing off millions as too sick to work when many of them want to work.”

It was put to Mr Bell that young people under 22, who will no longer be able to claim PIP, would be expected to live on around £70 a week. Asked whether he could afford to live on such a small amount, he said he couldn’t, but that he had a mortgage. Young people would get housing benefit on top of the £70.

Geraint Davies, who preceded Mr Bell as the Labour MP for Swansea West, said: “These cuts are particularly going to hurt people in Swansea West who he is supposed to be the voice for.

“A recent report showed that people in Britain are among the hardest hit by the fallout from Covid. Before Covid we had a higher employment participation than other European countries. Now it is lower because other countries provided more Covid protection and have better funded healthcare systems.

“We are now penalising people who previously did work and now have Long Covid etc. Forcing them to work will increase mental ill health.”

Pressure

In the Commons debate that followed the welfare cuts announcement, Ann Davies, the Plaid Cymru MP for Caerfyrddin, said: “Wales will be hit hard by these cuts, with the second-highest proportion of disabled people of working age in the UK. Stripping £5bn from the system will only increase pressure on other services. Has the Secretary of State secured the approval of her Labour Welsh Government colleagues, as they will be the ones who will have to shoulder the cost of these damaging cuts?”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall responded: “Welsh Labour wants to see more people having the chances and choices to get good jobs. That is why we have a modern industrial strategy to create good jobs in every part of the country, why we are building 1.5 million new homes and why we want to see clean energy support. All those things will make a huge difference. We do not believe that the status quo is acceptable or inevitable. That is why our plan for change will create more good jobs in every part of the country. I hope that the Hon Lady and her party will welcome that.”

