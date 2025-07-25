Welsh Labour MPs asked to say what they have done to stop the genocide in Gaza

Martin Shipton

Three Welsh Labour MPs have been challenged by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign to say what action they have taken aimed at stopping Israel’s murderous assault on Gaza.

In a letter to MPs Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd), Chris Bryant (Rhondda & Ogmore), and Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare), the chair of PSC’s Rhondda Cynon Taf branch Andrew Draper states: “You will no doubt have seen the hugely distressing images coming out of Gaza, of emaciated babies and elderly people dying of starvation. One old man was seen dying as he waited at a food distribution point while the helper was putting food in his food container.

“As activists and allies of the Palestinian people, we must tell you our hearts are shattered with grief, we shed endless tears of intense distress, and we feel so helpless as Israel persists with its military onslaught. It is made all the worse when we see an Israeli government spokesman blaming the United Nations for hunger in Gaza.

“We put to you the same question that the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, put to the UN Security Council: What did you do during this genocide? Not what you said or what you considered. What did you actually do? We know it is awful. We know it is distressing. We know you will be upset and want it all to end. Please don’t tell us this. Please do tell us: what did you do? We will be awaiting your answer. And as we wait, babies, the elderly and others will be dying. They will also be asking, what did you do as a person of influence as Israel deliberately starved them to death?

“Sarah Champion MP, chair of the parliamentary International Development Committee, has said the World Health Organisation condemns Israeli attacks on facilities in Gaza. ‘Condemnation isn’t working, the international community needs to hold those orchestrating these attacks to account,’ she said. She has called for an aggressive programme of sanctions and more action from the UK Government.

“We say: How about strong sanctions on Israel, the same as MPs advocated for Russia? How about trade sanctions? How about cutting off all arms exports to Israel? ‘How bad does it have to get before we do everything we can to prevent Israeli politicians wiping out an entire nation?’, Champion asked. We ask you the same question. What does it take? What did you do?”

Nation.Cymru has asked the three MPs to copy us in to any response.

Economic sanctions

Meanwhile former Swansea West Labour MP Geraint Davies, who read out harrowing letters from the sister of a Swansea doctor in Gaza at a pro-Palestine rally outside the Senedd last weekend, said: “The UK should negotiate with other European allies to announce aid must be provided at scale with all options on the table, that economic sanctions are imposed if Israel does not allow the resumption of UN managed aid provision and the Royal Navy and other assets are put in place alongside other allies to deliver aid by land sea and air if this becomes the only option to avert mass death by starvation.

“Israel would condemn such action as an infringement of its sovereignty but we cannot collectively stand by and allow the mass killing. European allies trying to save lives would ensure aid providers had their protection. It is important that such options are made available so Israel no longer thinks it can facilitate mass death and break international law without others doing their best to prevent it.

“In accordance with the International Court of Justice provisions on genocide, Israel should withdraw the IDF to be replaced by UN peacekeepers and the unfolding genocide reversed.”

Mass starvation

Earlier this week, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP wrote to the Prime Minister warning that that “mass starvation” is unfolding in Gaza and urged Sir Keir Starmer to implement immediate sanctions against Israel, including an arms embargo.

The letter went on to say: “The people of Gaza cannot defend themselves and therefore it is incumbent on the international community to show moral courage and support them in every way we can. We urge the UK Government to use its influence to bear pressure on European and international counterparts so that the United Nations takes more urgent and robust action in response to such a devastating humanitarian catastrophe.

“The UK Government must also act now to recognise Palestinian statehood. A two-state solution is impossible if one of those states is attempting to erase the other before our eyes.

“History will judge those who cannot look back and say with sincerity that they did everything within their power and influence to halt this genocide.”

Red Line

On Saturday July 26, Aberystwyth will become the stage for one of Wales’ most powerful visual protests for Palestine. Hundreds of people from across the country will gather to hold a 500-metre Red Line — a striking symbol of defiance against Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its decades-long occupation of Palestine.

Hannah Mann of Aberystwyth PSC said: “The Red Line is no ordinary banner. It’s an international emblem of protest, previously unfurled outside the White House, Westminster and the Senedd. Now, it comes to Aberystwyth – turning the town into a beacon of solidarity, resistance, moral clarity and a Red Line against the genocide.

“As governments and politicians continue to turn a blind eye — even in the face of rulings from the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants sought by the International Criminal Court — this grassroots action sends a clear message: we will not stay silent; we are the Red Line.

“Over 60 Welsh organisations – including trade unions, faith based, peace, environmental networks and Palestine solidarity groups – have united behind the call. From every corner of Wales, people are travelling to Aberystwyth to make history and demand justice.

“Every hand that holds the Red Line is united in defiance – and in hope.

“Israel has crossed every red line imaginable – bombing civilians, razing hospitals, starving children. Yet our leaders remain silent. If our governments won’t draw the line, we will become it.

“The Red Line symbolises the breaking point — not only for international law, but for our collective conscience. Wales’ First Minister and MSs now face a moral choice: If this is not the red line, what is?”

