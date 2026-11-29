Mark Mansfield

Three Welsh Labour MPs have joined a call for Andy Burnham to make time for another vote on legalising assisted dying in Wales and England, less than three months after the Commons rejected the previous Bill.

Cardiff East MP Jo Stevens, Cardiff West MP Alex Barros-Curtis and Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger are among more than 50 Labour MPs and peers who signed the letter. Former Welsh Secretary Lord Peter Hain also signed, alongside Kim Leadbeater and Lauren Edwards, who sponsored successive Bills in the Commons.

The signatories want the Prime Minister to use his ten-year plan, due to be published in December, to set aside time for another vote. They argue that improving palliative care and giving terminally ill people the option of an assisted death can go hand in hand. Even the best care, they say, cannot relieve everyone’s suffering.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, the Welsh Paralympic champion and crossbench peer, raised concerns in September about whether people would have a meaningful choice without adequate care.

She said: “You cannot say somebody has a genuine choice if an assisted death is available but the care and support they need to live is not.”

The issue has also divided the Senedd. In February, members voted by 28 to 23, with two abstentions, to give consent to parts of the original Bill that affected devolved services. Rhun ap Iorwerth, now First Minister, backed the motion, while Mabon ap Gwynfor, now Health Minister, voted against it.

Westminster has the power to change the criminal law on assisted dying. Under the original Bill, Welsh ministers would have needed the Senedd’s approval for regulations before an assisted dying service could be introduced within NHS Wales.

That Bill ran out of time in the House of Lords. Edwards brought it back in the next parliamentary session, but MPs voted it down by 286 to 270 on 11 September.

Assisted death

It would have allowed terminally ill adults with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and an expert panel.

Right To Life UK, which campaigns against legalising assisted dying, urged MPs to respect the September vote and focus on improving access to palliative care. The group said 29 Labour MPs signed the latest letter. More than 100 signed a separate appeal in March asking Sir Keir Starmer to find time for Parliament to reach a decision in the next session.

Downing Street told the BBC that any change in the law was for Parliament to decide and that Burnham’s priority was improving palliative and social care.