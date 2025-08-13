Welsh Labour MS Hefin David has died suddenly, confirms Eluned Morgan

Backbench Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Labour leader, paid tribute to the Caerphilly MS, who has been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2016.

Baroness Morgan described Mr David as a “much-loved” member of the Labour family, who will be greatly missed.

“Much-loved”

She said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time. “Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion. “He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.” Mr David was born and brought up in Caerphilly and previously worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University

Dr David represented the St Cattwg ward on Caerphilly council until his election to the Senedd in 2016.

He was recently selected as number one on Labour’s list of candidates for the new Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency in next year’s Senedd election.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a medical emergency at an address in Nelson at around 6.55pm on Tuesday August 12.

“Officers attended and after entering the property found a 47-year-old man unresponsive inside.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the man had died; his family are aware and receiving support.

“The death is not viewed as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all of Hefin’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time for them. “After I joined Gwent Police as the chief superintendent for the area covering Caerphilly, I worked closely with Hefin on many occasions and I found him to be an engaging and thoughtful individual. “A dedicated public servant to Caerphilly, his commitment to our communities will be a significant loss.” Tributes

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Hefin David, describing him as a “powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant”.

In a statement following Mr David’s death, he said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David.

“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.

“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

Welsh secretary Jo Stevens also paid tribute to a dear friend and colleague.

She said: “Hefin was a genuine, clever and caring man – deeply proud of Caerphilly. And, in Hefin, Caerphilly had a dedicated and committed representative.”

Dr David, a Labour backbencher who was unafraid to speak out or go against the party line, campaigned on behalf of constituents on issues including disability.

In December, Dr David, who had two daughters, led a debate calling for an end to the human rights scandal of autistic people being locked up in hospitals. And, in July, he backed a widow’s campaign for Owain’s law to improve brain tumour treatment.

Tributes have also been paid to Labour MS Hefin David from politicians across the Senedd.

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said: “I worked cross-party with Hefin to protect disabled people’s rights, of which he was a true champion.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru MS for the South Wales East region, also wrote of her sadness at his death.

She said: “The news about Hefin David is so desperately tragic. Hefin was always steadfast in his views, loyal to his roots, and he represented this area diligently.

“We were from different parties but worked together on many local issues. I will miss him. What a sad and dreadful loss.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Hefin David.

“Hefin represented his constituency with tireless dedication. He brought passion, energy, and independence of thought to Senedd proceedings and our parliament will be poorer without him.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru I send our profound condolences to Hefin’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.”

Jeff Cuthbert, his predecessor as Caerphilly’s Senedd member, said: “My thoughts are with his family and many friends. He was my friend as well as a trusted colleague and comrade.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar MS, said: “I am very sad to hear the shocking news of Hefin David’s death.

“My deepest condolences go to Hefin’s family and friends, and I would also like to extend my condolences to the Welsh Labour Party.

“He was a man who always stood up for his constituents and was respected on all sides of the Senedd.”

Jane Dodds MS said: “All of us at the Welsh Liberal Democrats are saddened to hear about the death of Hefin David.

“We are all thinking of his loved ones, especially his wife Vikki Howells MS and his children, his staff members and his community in Caerphilly.”

Andrew RT Davies, former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Heartbreaking and tragic news that Hefin David, such a young Member of the Senedd with so much to offer and give to Wales and the community he loved has passed away.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Hefin’s family at this sad and difficult time.”

“Devastating news”

Laura Anne Jones, Reform’s Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, said: “It is devastating news to hear Hefin David has passed away.

“Hefin was a genuinely lovely person. Regardless of political differences, we got on well. He always had time for a kind word, a smile or a funny anecdote.

“He always cared greatly for his constituents, fought hard for what he believed in and I admired him for his passion to improve Additional Learning Needs policy, drawing on his experiences.

“He contributed greatly to politics in Wales, and will missed greatly, politically and personally, in the Senedd.”

She added that her thoughts go out to Mr David’s family at this time.

Chris Evans, the Labour MP for Caerphilly, said: “Hefin’s passion and dedication for Caerphilly was evident in all he did, and I will greatly miss him as a colleague and friend.”

“My friend”

Vaughan Gething, the ex-first minister who was supported by Dr David to run for leadership, said: “Hefin was funny and intelligent with a passion for social justice and his community.

“Much more importantly, he was my friend. It was a pleasure to sit next to him in the Senedd but also to share time together outside politics.

“He will be hugely missed by so many of us. My thoughts are with his family and Vikki.”

In 2023, Dr David published an important report, entitled Transitions to Employment, on empowering disabled people to overcome barriers to employment.

Luke Fletcher, Plaid Cymru’s shadow economy secretary, said: “Hefin made a significant contribution to education policy over the years and I always appreciated our conversations, particularly on apprenticeship policy.”

Labour’s Rhianon Passmore, who represents the neighbouring Islwyn constituency, wrote: “No form of words can accurately express the sense of loss I feel for my friend Hefin.

“A loving father and astute politician, he was a communicator of talent and a true fighter for his constituents. Rest in peace my friend.”

Her colleague Mick Antoniw agreed: “He was a fine communicator, with a sharp intellect and sense of humour, and he was a strong advocate for autistic and disabled people.

“He will be truly missed.”

“Thoughtful and fearless”

Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), the voice of Wales’ 22 councils, added his voice to a chorus of tributes.

He said: “As a local government family, we are deeply saddened by the news of the untimely passing of Hefin David. Since his election in 2016, he had been a staunch representative for his community and had also been an active member of Caerphilly council for many years.

“At local and national levels, Hefin was a thoughtful and fearless politician whose loss will be keenly felt on the Senedd’s backbenches.

“On behalf of the WLGA, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this saddest of times.”

Llywydd, Elin Jones said: “As a Senedd community we are all devastated by the tragic news of Hefin’s death. Our thoughts go immediately to his partner, our colleague and friend, Vikki Howells MS and to his cherished children and family.

“Hefin was so full of life and enthusiasm for his constituents and their causes. He was a passionate politician, loyal to his party, his country, and constituents. He was able to effectively work across parties and seek common ground. “Hefin was particularly well-liked across the Senedd. He was our Commissioner with responsibility for Finance and undertook that role with diligence and skill. “The news is devastating and reminds us of the fragility of life and the need for us all to support each other.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

