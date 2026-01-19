Welsh Labour politician died by suicide – coroner

Welsh Labour politician Hefin David died by suicide, a coroner has ruled.

Mr David, 47, who had served as member of the Welsh Parliament for Caerphilly since 2016, was found dead at his home on August 12 last year.

In a record of inquest, senior coroner Caroline Saunders concluded Mr David’s death was a suicide.

She said Mr David “took his own life by hanging” at his home address.

His medical causes of death have been recorded as asphyxia and hanging.

An inquest opening at Gwent Coroner’s Court previously heard Mr David was identified at the scene by his sister.

He would have turned 48 the next day.

Speaking in the Senedd following Mr David’s death, Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan described him as a “truly remarkable human being”.

She said Mr David had a “heart that loved fiercely” and expressed sympathy for his partner Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to Mr David after his death, describing him as a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”.

– Call Samaritans for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for more information.