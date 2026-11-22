Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh Labour has pressed Plaid Cymru ministers to say how much a new national housing body will cost and whether it could take decisions away from councils.

Housing Minister Siân Gwenllian told the Senedd that officials were already identifying stalled developments where the Welsh Government could help get work started. The proposed body, Unnos, is part of the Government’s plan to deliver at least 20,000 additional social homes by 2030.

Labour MS Jayne Bryant asked how long Unnos would take to set up, what powers it would have and whether its running costs would come from money otherwise spent on building homes and tackling homelessness.

“We are concerned that this proposal is moving in the wrong direction, centralising that which should be local,” Ms Bryant said.

She argued that councils working together regionally were better placed to deliver housing. She also questioned whether setting up a new body could take so long that it would make little difference to the number of homes built during this Senedd term.

Ms Gwenllian said councils and housing associations would continue to deliver schemes locally. “We won’t intervene in the planning system,” she said.

She said Unnos could bring councils, developers and other organisations together earlier to tackle problems such as inadequate water or sewerage infrastructure. Other possible roles include finding land for homes, helping to secure investment and making it easier for councils and housing associations to work with contractors and suppliers.

Plaid Cymru MS Rebeca Phillips said attracting contractors to rural areas was already a problem in her constituency. Ms Gwenllian said one option would be to group smaller rural schemes with larger urban developments so contractors could see a steady flow of work across both.

The Minister said she expected the first projects to emerge over the coming months while officials worked on the business case. She aims to complete it within 12 months. It will help ministers decide what the body should do and how it should be run.

The Welsh Government says its draft budget provides for £2bn of social housing investment over four years. Ms Gwenllian gave no separate figure for Unnos. She said its success would ultimately be judged by whether fewer families were living in temporary or overcrowded accommodation, waiting for a suitable home or facing homelessness.