Welsh Labour slammed for ‘delete all’ amendment to motion seeking more powers for Wales

The Welsh Labour Government has been accused of showing “non-existent leadership” after it tabled a wrecking amendment to a Plaid Cymru motion calling for Wales to have parity of powers with Scotland.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, also slammed the party for being “completely out of touch with reality” for refusing to accept it has abandoned those who put it in power.

Speaking ahead of a Senedd debate marking a year to go until the Welsh General Election, Mr ap Iorwerth also accused the Welsh Government of “constantly taking its cue from Keir Starmer.”

Chastening

Commenting after the Labour Party in England suffered chastening results in the elections held on Thursday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “As we approach a year since the UK Labour government came into power, its promise of change lies in tatters.

“Whether it’s cutting the winter fuel payment, refusing to give Wales its fair share of HS2 funding, or keeping the Tories’ cruel two-child benefit cap, it has never been clearer that Labour has abandoned those who put it in power.

“Next week, the Senedd will debate a Plaid Cymru motion which calls on the Labour Welsh Government to demand that Wales is given parity of powers with Scotland, and to stand up to the UK Government’s disrespectful treatment of Wales.

“The fact that Labour’s response to this motion is to table a “delete all” amendment beggars belief. It just proves that the First Minister is constantly taking her cue from Keir Starmer, whatever she claims on the contrary.”

Floundering

He added:” “The First Minister’s non-existent leadership has left her floundering and in search of a rebrand. ‘Clear red water’ between Labour in Wales and Labour in Westminster has never really been anything more than a soundbite, and people will not be fooled by any attempts to revive it.

“As Plaid Cymru’s motion states, health, education and the economy have been mismanaged by Labour-led governments for over a quarter of a century.

“It’s time for a new government with the ideas and energy to unleash our nation’s huge potential and improve the lives of everyone who calls Wales home.”

Nation.Cymru asked Welsh Labour for a response to the Plaid Cymru leader’s comments.

