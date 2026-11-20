Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Welsh graduates face higher monthly student loan repayments after the ministers followed a UK Government decision to freeze Plan 2 thresholds – resulting in a blame game during a Senedd debate on the issue.

A motion tabled by Welsh Labour on Wednesday November 18 calling for the Welsh Government to protect graduates from higher costs was defeated.

The UK Government’s decision to freeze thresholds until 2030 – rather than let them rise with inflation – means graduates who are on the Plan 2 loan will end up paying more.

Under Welsh Labour, the Welsh Government had previously promised to protect graduates by refusing the freeze, with the stance supported by Plaid Cymru at the time.

However, the new government has argued that, despite education funding being devolved, it cannot refuse the freeze because the system used by the Student Loans Company and HM Revenue and Customs is shared with Wales.

During the debate, two Plaid Cymru Senedd members said their own student debts had ballooned by tens of thousands of pounds, despite years of regular repayments.

Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS Sarah Cooper-Lesadd told members when she graduated she owed £37,000. Now, despite making over £10,000 in repayments, her debt stands at £54,000.

Ms Cooper-Lesadd said that while she agrees with Welsh Labour on the “unfairness of the freeze”, they should “direct their anger at the right government”.

She said: “The real answer is a student finance system made in Wales, built around the needs of our students here.”

Similar comments were made by fellow Plaid Cymru MS, Kiera Marshall, who told members her debt is now £47,084.02.

Ms Marshall said graduates would now need to earn around £63,000 for their loan to begin going down.

She said: “For many, it’s just going to be decades and decades of an income reduction that older generations didn’t face and will never have to face.”

Vikki Howells, Labour MS for Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, described the freeze as “deeply disappointing news” for young people already struggling with living costs and saving for a first home.

Ms Howells rejected claims the Plaid administration had “their hands tied” by Westminster, noting that, when in government, Welsh Labour had deviated from decisions made in England.

She said Welsh Labour had maintained the “most generous student maintenance package of anywhere in the UK”, rejected the move to plan 5 loans in England, and rejected the repayment freeze.

The Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS added: “Crucially, Deputy Minister, this is a choice that your government could have made too.”

Sam Rowlands, Welsh Conservative MS for Fflint Wrecsam, expressed “a healthy amount of surprise” at Welsh Labour bringing the debate forward.

He pointed out that at its conference in Llandudno the previous weekend, Welsh Labour had been “claiming to be in lockstep with the UK Labour Party, supporting its government in Westminster”.

“Yet this week,” he said, “they’ve chosen to table a debate calling on the Welsh Government to protect graduates from increased payments on their student loans – increased payments that are a direct consequence of the UK Labour Government’s decision.”

Supporting the words of Ms Cooper-Lesadd, he said the Welsh Government should be working with the UK Government to cut “excessive interest rates on student debt”.

Deputy minister for tertiary education, Cefin Campbell, responding for the Welsh Government said he recognised the impact on Welsh borrowers, but added that the Welsh Government was not presented with a straightforward choice.

He said: “The previous Welsh Labour Government had years to deliver a Wales-specific repayment system. It did not.

“The system this government inherited remains fundamentally dependent on shared infrastructure. That is precisely why the UK Government’s decision has direct and unavoidable consequences for Welsh borrowers.”

Closing, Mr Campbell described the decision to freeze the plan 2 repayment thresholds as “unpleasant but unavoidable”.

He added: “It was a decision left to us by a government lacking in leadership and responsibility … This was a problem made by Labour in Westminster and a problem sat on by Labour in Cardiff Bay. If anyone is to blame for the present situation, it’s them.”

The Senedd rejected Labour’s motion by 46 votes to eight, with 31 abstentions.