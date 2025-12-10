Welsh Lager wins over Japanese Ambassador

Ella Groves

The Japanese Ambassador to the UK has been spotted this week in a Welsh pub enjoying a pint of Wrexham lager.

Hiroshi Suzuki has been a hit with many in the UK, gaining popularity on social media due to his enthusiastic appreciation of British culture since his appointment to the role of ambassador in 2024.

From taking Paddington Bear on his trips back to Japan to downing pints in pubs across the country, the Japanese ambassador has embraced all the UK has to offer.

Mr Suzuki has also connected specifically with the people of Wales.

Although over 5000 miles apart, Wales and Japan share many connections from arts and history to business and cuisine.

The only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites to be “twinned” are Conwy Castle in north Wales and Himeji Castle in Hyogo, Japan, with the two castles having been built with 50 years of each other.

These shared tastes also extend into cuisine with both Wales and Japan championing seaweed as a diet staple, featuring in both traditional Welsh laverbread and Japanese sushi.

It is these connections the Japanese ambassador has attempted to promote during his time in Wales this year.

First going viral in January for his rendition of the Welsh national anthem, Mr Suzuki clearly holds a genuine affection for Wales.

His celebration of St Davids Day can also been seen across social media, with Mr Suzuki marking the day with Welshcakes and tea from a Welsh dragon printed mug.

Now Mr Suzuki has seemingly found another aspect of Welsh culture to champion, demonstrating a love for Wrexham lager.

Wrexham lager!! Absolutely pure and wholesome👍 pic.twitter.com/5GSFSGneO5 — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) December 9, 2025

In a post to X on 9 December, Mr Suzuki described the pint as “absolutely pure and wholesome.”

Tracing its heritage back to 1881, Wrexham lager is a firm favourite among lager drinkers, and its reputation has been boosted lately thanks to its associations with the Wrexham AFC. They describe themselves as “proud partners with Wrexham AFC” as sponsors of the Wrexham Lager Stand.

Production originally ended in 2002, but the brand was revived in 2011 and continues to be sold in pubs across the UK today.