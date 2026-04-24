Welsh language band return with album release after 10 year hiatus

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, a leading Welsh band are set to return with their first studio album after 10 years.

Known for their blend of rock and pop influences, MOJO have built a loyal following over the years. Two original members, Bedwyr Morgan and Peter Elias Jones, remain at the heart of the band.

Since releasing their debut EP Mae’r Neges Yn Glir in 1986, the band has been a regular presence on stages across Wales and on Welsh-language radio. While they have continued to perform live, the band have taken an extended break from releasing new studio material in recent years.

Their last release Ardal in 2006 was described by Bandcamp as: “Not flashy, not loud, just… there. Like fog rolling over Welsh hills.”

Their new album Hir Oes introduces a slightly heavier sound while staying true to their roots. The record features stronger guitar tones and more driving drums, alongside the melodies and vocal harmonies that have long been part of the band’s style.

The eight tracks are energetic and accessible, continuing MOJO’s mix of melodic rock with a Welsh-language identity.

The songs explore themes linked to Welsh history and culture, reflecting on the past while connecting with issues that still feel relevant today.

Three singles have already been released from the album: Penodau Ein Bywydau Ni, Y Cariad Sy’n Dal Yn Gryf, and Nôl Yn Dy Freichia Di, giving listeners an early sense of the album’s direction.

Hir Oes was recorded at Stiwdio Graig Lâs and produced by the band alongside Sion Roberts, who also handled engineering, mixing and mastering.

As they mark four decades in music, the album shows the band continuing to develop their sound while remaining rooted in the style that has defined them since the 1980s.

The album is out now – listen on all streaming platforms including Spotify.

You can find out more about the release on their social media.