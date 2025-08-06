Welsh language collective to launch manifesto at National Eisteddfod

A collective of Welsh language initiatives will host an event at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham this year to launch their manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections.

The Mentrau Iaith Cymru event will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at 11.30, in the Societies Pavilion.

Dr Myfanwy Jones, Director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, will present the manifesto and outline the crucial role of the Mentrau in doubling the use of the Welsh language in communities across Wales. She will also share the network’s vision for the next Senedd term.

A panel discussion chaired by Angharad Mair will follow, focusing on key themes from the manifesto and the strategic role of the Mentrau in community language planning.

Proposals

The manifesto sets out eight key proposals aimed at safeguarding and promoting the Welsh language. These include calls to strengthen Language Promotion Strategies in every Local Authority, expand the digital use of Welsh, and unlock the Mentrau’s potential to empower communities and stimulate local job creation.

Dr Myfanwy Jones said: “This is a pivotal moment for Welsh medium education. With the Welsh Language and

Education (Wales) Act 2025 coming into force and the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities recommendations in place, we are committed to supporting efforts to secure the language’s future among children, young people, and communities across Wales.

“We strongly believe that the Mentrau Iaith can lead the way in terms of language planning at community level, which is vital to meeting national targets such as the ‘Million Welsh Speakers’ goal and the aim of ‘doubling daily Welsh language use’.”

The eight proposals to be discussed at the event are:

1. Promotion Strategies: Strengthening and enhancing the impact of the Promotion Standards

2. Supporting the Objectives of the Education Bill

3. Empowering Communities

4. Expanding Digital Use of Welsh

5. Welsh in Sport Recognition Awards

6a. Higher Density Areas: Language Transmission

6b. Lower Density Areas: Post-education use of Welsh

7. Job Creation: The Welsh language and local jobs

8. Ensure the longevity of Our Festivals

Fresh perspectives

The Panel members will participate in an engaging discussion, offering fresh perspectives and inspiring ideas to shape the future of the Welsh language.

Dewi Snelson, Chair of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “The Mentrau Iaith play a crucial role in safeguarding and promoting the Welsh language across Wales.

“We look forward to presenting our proposals and engaging in meaningful discussion at the Eisteddfod—and beyond—as we work to make a lasting impact on Welsh language use in our communities.”

The session will be conducted in Welsh, with simultaneous English translation available.

The event will take place on the grounds of the National Eisteddfod which is being held in Wrexham this year on Wednesday, August 6 at 11.30, in the Societies Pavilion.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

