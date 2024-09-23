Welsh Language Commissioner calls for improved dementia care for Welsh speakers

The Welsh Language Commissioner has called for more action to be taken to improve dementia care for Welsh speakers.

In a policy paper published by the Commissioner today (23 September), it notes that little progress has been made since recommendations were made in a joint report with Alzheimer’s Society Wales in 2018.

The Commissioner acknowledges that some positive steps have been taken in recent years and welcomes the reconvening of the dementia and Welsh language group.

Momentum

But she wants to see an increase in momentum, so that provision for patients and families can be improved in the coming years.

Among the Commissioner’s recommendations in the report are are:

Ensuring that the evaluation of the Dementia Action Plan for Wales collates the experiences of Welsh speaking patients and carers

Ensuring Wales’s next action plan for dementia has the Welsh language as a core element

The need for the Welsh Government to lead on formulating a specific delivery plan for the development of Welsh medium dementia care pathways, prioritising areas such as data collection, increasing language awareness, assessments and resources, and language training.

The Commissioner also recommends the creation of a dedicated role to lead on the Welsh language and dementia to ensure the proposed work is delivered.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, the Welsh Language Commissioner, says it is vital that care services are offered in the patient’s preferred language.

Pandemic

She said: “It has now been six years since we published a report on dementia care for Welsh speakers. The momentum that existed following the publication of that report and the establishment of an action subgroup has slowed significantly.

“I accept that the pandemic was a factor in that but we now need to rebuild the momentum to be able to offer suitable dementia care through the Welsh language.

“I recognise that some significant strategic and statutory steps have been taken in recent years. NHS Health Boards and Trusts are now under a duty to comply with Welsh language standards.

“The Welsh Government’s new More than just words plan includes a number of actions that underpin the requirements of the Welsh language standards, and together set a clear direction for the healthcare sector in Wales.

“Seeing the dementia and Welsh language group meeting again is also to be welcomed, and I hope to see this group contribute to the Welsh Government’s design process for a new dementia scheme in Wales.

“But progress is slow and as we set out our recommendations, we also encourage the creation of a dedicated role that can lead on this work. In my view that is the only way we can move forward appropriately and in a timely manner.”

