Welsh Language Commissioner outlines five year vision

At the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod today (Monday 4 August), Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones will outline her vision for the next five years while also looking forward to the next term of the Senedd.

Her five-year strategic plan published earlier in the year identified children and young people, health and care, and Welsh in the workplace as three priorities to address from now until the end of her term as Commissioner. She also recently published a manifesto with clear priorities that she hopes all parties will consider adopting before the Senedd Cymru election in 2026.

According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, there is a crucial period ahead of us in the context of the Welsh language,

“I have stated on several occasions that my ambition as Commissioner goes beyond a narrow interpretation of what is expected of me by the Welsh Language Measure, and I am keen to lead an organisation that does more and contributes more significantly to wider language planning work.

“What has been outlined in our strategic plan and manifesto clearly shows the direction we want to take and our ambition in terms of the language. I am keen to work to strengthen Welsh language provision and services in our priority areas, working closely with key partners.

“The Eisteddfod week offers a chance to continue those collaborative discussions and hopefully I will have the opportunity to discuss with many of our partners in the field.”

Priorities

The event will be held today, (Monday, August 4) in the Cymdeithasau pavilion at 11 o’clock. Joining Efa to consider the Commissioner’s priorities will be representatives from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the National Union of Students Cymru and Wrexham University as well as the Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, Osian Llywelyn.

Broadcaster and presenter Iwan Griffiths will chair the event.

According to one of the panel members, Deio Owen, president of the National Union of Students Cymru and one of the youth trustees of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, these areas need to be addressed.

He said: “It is disappointing to see statistics that are constantly published showing a decline in the number of Welsh speakers.

“Having said that, from my experience young people’s attitudes are certainly very positive towards the language and the Commissioner’s recent research supports that. But that doesn’t equate to using the language consistently.

“I welcome the Commissioner’s intentions to prioritise children and young people and also the workplaces as young people have access to Welsh throughout their school days but what happens then when they enter the world of work or when they continue their studies?

“I look forward to contributing to the discussion at the Eisteddfod and having the opportunity to contribute more broadly as the conversation continues, hopefully, in the months ahead.”

Five priorities

The five priorities outlined in the manifesto are:

Language duties – increase the number of Welsh language services available to the public by extending Welsh language standards to priority areas

– increase the number of Welsh language services available to the public by extending Welsh language standards to priority areas Community language planning – extend the Commissioner’s influence by strengthening the promotion standards as a framework for the co-ordination of intensive community language planning

– extend the Commissioner’s influence by strengthening the promotion standards as a framework for the co-ordination of intensive community language planning Workplaces – establish a specialist unit in the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office to increase the use of Welsh in workplaces

– establish a specialist unit in the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office to increase the use of Welsh in workplaces Health and clinical care service – transform clinical care in Welsh through intensive investment and action in priority areas

– transform clinical care in Welsh through intensive investment and action in priority areas The education workforce – establish a five-year Welsh language training framework as a mandatory element of training as a teacher in Wales

The Welsh Language Commissioner will have a stand at the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod and anyone is welcome to drop in for a chat or to ask a question.

A series of activities will be held there throughout the week. Visit the website or follow us on social media to know more about what’s going on.

