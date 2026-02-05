Welsh Language Commissioner to investigate impact of potential school closure

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

The effect of a proposed primary school closure on the Welsh language is being investigated following a complaint by Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

The Welsh language campaigners have come to the defence of closure-threatened Ysgol Llansteffan, Llansteffan, to the Welsh Language Commissioner.

The group said it believed there wasn’t sufficient alternative capacity for pupils in the coming years from the Llansteffan area in Welsh-medium education and that many would be forced into English-medium education.

It also contended that the language impact assessment carried out by Carmarthenshire Council as part of the ongoing process did not provide any meaningful study of the effect on the community of closing the school.

Its complaint argued that the council, previously Plaid Cymru-led but under no majority since May 2024, hadn’t fully considered both these two aspects.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith spokesman Ffred Ffransis said: “The most cost-effective way of providing sufficient places locally in Welsh-medium education is by keeping open Ysgol Llansteffan, and making better use of the buildings both to offer environmental education and to raise extra funds as outlined in the (school) governors’ proposals.”

The Welsh Language Commissioner has decided to investigate and will determine if the council has failed to comply with three particular requirements.

Cllr Glynog Davies, cabinet member for education, said he was aware of the complaint and that the authority would provide any information necessary if required.

He said: “Carmarthenshire Council is committed to ensuring that all relevant factors, including the impact on the Welsh language, are thoroughly examined as part of this process.”

A statutory notice was issued by the council last November to close Ysgol Llansteffan at the end of the current academic year. It had eight registered pupils at the beginning of 2025, and the council said pupil projection numbers remained low.

The statutory notice period has ended and Cllr Davies said all feedback received was being considered and would be compiled in a “comprehensive report” in due course to cabinet and then full council for a final decision.

The plan is for the Ysgol Llansteffan catchment area to be redesignated and included within the existing catchment of Ysgol Llangain, Llangain. School transport would be provided in line with council policy.

Mr Ffransis said Cymdeithas yr Iaith considered that a new consultation about the closure proposal ought to take place and said Ysgol Llansteffan now had more pupils than at the beginning of last year.