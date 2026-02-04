Welsh language creative centre launches community podcasting project

Amelia Jones

A Welsh language creative centre has launched new classes focused on podcast production skills.

Yr Egin has launched a new podcast and radio project aimed at offering participants over 18 the chance to learn how to plan, record and edit podcasts, as well as create and present a live radio show within their local communities.

The four-week project forms part of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) widening access work, with Yr Egin acting as a link between the university and the local community through Welsh-language creative activity.

The project is funded by the MEDR, a national body responsible for overseeing and funding post-16 education and research.

It is an opportunity to develop new skills, and support adults to consider further steps in education and learning.

The scheme also builds on the strong relationship that already exists between the University and the people of Carmarthen and the surrounding area.

Fifteen participants will take part in weekly sessions at Yr Egin, developing skills in sound production, storytelling and presenting.

Content

The content of the sessions is shaped by the interests of the group, allowing participants to explore subjects that matter to them.

The sessions are led by Marc Griffiths, Owner of Stiwdio Box and one of Yr Egin’s tenants.

He said: “By leading sessions on creating, presenting and editing podcasts and radio programmes under the University’s widening access scheme, I’m seeing first-hand how transformative it is to give people from our communities a voice.

“These opportunities not only develop creative skills and confidence, but also show people that their stories, experiences and perspectives are valuable and relevant in higher education.

“This work is an important step towards creating fairer, more inclusive access, and strengthening the relationship between the University and the wider community.”

Llinos Jones, Canolfan S4C Yr Egin Project Engagement Manager, said: “The University is an integral part of the community in Carmarthen, and we are delighted to be able to offer such experiences that support the development of practical skills, encourage creativity, and open new doors for local people to see what higher education can offer them.”

Participants

Ceris Mair, one of the participants, said she was looking forward to seeing how a podcast develops from a simple idea to a finished broadcast that serves a community.

She added: “To see this process happen within a Welsh language environment led by Marc, the community and UWTSD, is something I’m really looking forward to”

Another participant Euros Evans said: “The sessions are very clear in terms of becoming familiar with technology, and emphasising how important sound is, by making use of the different types of microphones.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming sessions as there’s an opportunity to learn how to edit our interviews in order to create a YouTube channel.”

As well as developing creative and technical skills, the MEDR-funded project also introduces participants to the university, including its campus and range of courses, from part-time study to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.