Welsh language launched on leading global AI platform

Stephen Price

A leading global AI product and research company has announced the introduction of Welsh on its Language AI platform.

This latest update brings the number of languages supported by DeepL Translator to over 100, which they say will help to remove communication barriers and help businesses around the world to drive growth and connectivity.

Cymraeg is one of the oldest languages in Europe. Having undergone a revival in recent decades, it is now spoken by over 890,000 people in Wales according to the makers of DeepL, and is a core subject in Welsh school curriculums, and a common requirement in government and public services.

DeepL’s innovative use of cutting-edge AI will introduce the language to a wider demographic, supporting Welsh heritage and helping the language to thrive.

Around 43% of job adverts in Wales currently list Welsh language skills as either essential or desirable. The latest addition to DeepL could help UK and non-native workers to access the Welsh job market according to its developers.

Ed Crook, Strategy & Operations VP at DeepL, said: “Expanding our services to include Welsh underscores DeepL’s commitment to supporting linguistic diversity by delivering precise, enterprise-grade translations, enhanced by next-generation LLM technology.

“By adding Welsh, we are helping regional communities thrive and nourishing the country’s cultural heritage.”

Research from DeepL into ‘Translation Tax’ has examined what they term “the true cost” of declining foreign language proficiency in UK businesses.

The research found that language barriers seriously impact business productivity, with 86% of UK workers at international companies reporting that language differences cause challenges, and nearly half (48%) experiencing this at least once a week.

The research also found that half (53%) of UK business leaders believe that their company has not maximised international growth potential because of language barriers.

DeepL’s translation technology is designed to bridge these communication gaps, and with the latest launch it now supports over 100 languages, including Spanish (Latin American), Cantonese, Afrikaans, Basque and Maori.

This far-reaching support, they say, helps to preserve local linguistic cultures internationally and empowers millions of individuals and businesses around the world.

Learn more about DeepL and experience Welsh language AI at work at www.deepl.com.