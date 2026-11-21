Nation.Cymru Staff

The Welsh language has made an unexpected appearance in the hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, after a reporter spotted a familiar word hidden within the blockbuster game.

Peter Gillibrand, a bilingual reporter and newsreader for BBC Radio 1, took to social media to share his excitement that “the Welsh language is officially in Grand Theft Auto” after playing the game for the first time.

Within the game, players can access several mini-games on the main character Jason’s personal games console, including one titled Tenebrae Lux.

The mini-game pokes fun at indie games and pretentious developers, but Jason and his friend Cal quickly become bored with its tense, monochromatic atmosphere and opt to play a zombie shooter instead.

However, in a reference many gamers missed, Tenebrae Lux begins with the quote “Every tale begins with an unwritten page quietly awaiting the ink of destiny…”

The quote is credited to R.T. Gravenhurst in ‘The Teachings of Twmffat’, which, although fictional, has become an easter egg for Welsh speakers.

As Gillibrand explained: “A lot of people will probably just ignore that and be like, okay, it’s just a fake saying… But twmffat is a Welsh word. It means, basically, idiot.”

Although twmffat literally means ‘funnel’ in Welsh, it can also be used colloquially to mean ‘fool’ or ‘idiot’, fitting the game’s satirical tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Gillibrand (@gillibrandpeter)

Wales also merited an indirect mention in Grand Theft Auto’s previous instalment,released in 2013, in which a radio host mistakenly refers to the country as Tibet, saying it was “Some darn place with hills and sheep, and everyone singing in choirs, and they played a lot of rugby… Played some Tibetan rugby. Ate some cheese on toast.”

In GTA V, several vehicles, including the Imponte Dukes muscle car and the Cheval Marshall monster truck, can also be customised to feature Welsh flags.

GTA VI, developed by Rockstar Games, is thought to have enjoyed one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, with pre-orders and first-day sales estimated to have generated almost £2 billion following its release on 19 November.

According to the Press Association, neither Rockstar nor parent company Take-Two have released details of the game’s sales, but Take-Two touted the launch as “the highest rated game of all time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

The game’s release also sparked discussion in the Senedd about the future of Wales’ video game industry, with Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies warning that the country risks missing out on jobs and investment without greater support for developers.

Responding, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said Creative Wales had invested more than £5.7 million in over 100 video game businesses since 2020, and encouraged Welsh studios to contribute to the Welsh Government’s ongoing consultation on its culture and sport strategy.

Follow Peter Gillibrand on Instagram here.