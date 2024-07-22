Welsh language recognition for Royal Welsh Show organisers

The Royal Welsh Show organisers have been recognised for their commitment to the Welsh language by securing the Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) approval.

Cynnig Cymraeg is given to organisations that have worked with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s officers to plan and design Welsh language provision.

Bond

As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd today (Monday), chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said he was delighted to accept Cynnig Cymraeg recognition on behalf of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS).

He said farming has a higher percentage of Welsh speakers than any other sector in Wales. “There exists a very real bond between securing the future of the Welsh language and the agriculture industry,” he added.

“The Welsh language is core, not only to our work here at the showground, but on a wider level in rural Wales. The language and culture are an integral part of Welsh agricultural life and receiving official recognition for that helps us further promote Welsh with the show’s community in Wales and beyond.

“This week is naturally a highlight of the year for us in Wales and receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg makes for a great start.”

During a visit to the show, Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones said: “The Cynnig Cymraeg gives organisations the opportunity to raise awareness about what they offer through the Welsh language. By doing so, it is hoped that it will lead to an increase in the use of Welsh services.

“The agricultural industry is a vital part of the economy and culture of rural communities in Wales, where Welsh is the everyday natural language. Ensuring the prosperity of the rural and agricultural economy is therefore vital to seeing growth in the number who speak and use Welsh every day.

“At the start of one of our most important festivals, I would like to congratulate the show on securing the Cynnig Cymraeg and wish them every success throughout the week.”

Since the scheme launched in June 2020, Cynnig Cymraeg recognition has been given to more than 120 businesses and charities. The commissioner’s office is working with many other organisations on developing their plans.

More information on Cynnig Cymraeg, visit https://www.welshlanguagecommissioner.wales/businesses-and-charities/cynnig-cymraeg

