Welsh laundry firm aims to become one of UK’s most energy-efficient

A family-run Welsh business is set to create 15 new jobs as part of a major expansion aimed at making it one of the UK’s most energy-efficient laundries, with support from the Welsh Government.

Snow White Laundries Ltd, which provides commercial and domestic laundry services, will use Economy Futures Funding to expand and decarbonise at a new facility in Pembroke Dock.

Established in 1968, the company is investing £1.69m in the ‘zero stream’ equipment and expansion, which will also help it become one of the largest independent laundry companies in the UK.

The new machinery will help significantly reduce water usage, and gas usage by 40 per cent. This will be achieved using AI-controlled quality control systems to recover energy that would traditionally be lost, helping make more efficient use of water throughout the laundry process.

Leighton Milling, Director of Snow White Laundries Ltd, said: “As a family-run business we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with our new £4 million facility in Pembroke Dock.

“We are working towards creating one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally responsible commercial laundries in the UK.

“This latest investment represents a major milestone for Snow White Laundries and demonstrates our commitment to the future of the business and the local economy. We already employ 33 people and have ambitious plans to grow our workforce to 50 as we continue to expand.

“We are extremely proud to be investing in Pembrokeshire, creating local employment opportunities and demonstrating that a long-established Welsh family business can lead the way in innovation, efficiency and sustainability.”

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: “Unleashing the full potential of the Welsh economy by driving higher productivity and helping SMEs grow is our key economic mission.

“Without our support, Snow White Laundries would not have been able to invest in this technology for several years.

“They can now reduce their emissions and increase the efficiency of their production line, creating quality jobs at the same time.”