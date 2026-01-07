Welsh learner shares frustration after attempting to take UK citizenship test in Welsh

⁨Gosia Buzzanca⁩

Israel Lai, a popular YouTube creator specialising in language-learning content, has taken to social media to share his frustration after trying to take the UK citizenship test in Welsh — a right that is legally guaranteed.

Israel, who lives in England, has been learning Welsh for two years, often documenting his progress through live streams watched by thousands of followers.

He has already obtained the Welsh Certificate at B2 level, signifying upper-intermediate proficiency. Languages are his passion, and he regularly shares his learning journey with his audience.

He is planning to attend The Polyglot Gathering in Brno, the world’s largest international event for polyglots and language enthusiasts, held annually at the end of May.

However, Mr Lai’s visa expires in April. To extend it, he must apply for settlement status, and to do so he is required to pass the Life in the UK test.

The Life in the UK Test is a mandatory exam for those applying for British citizenship or Indefinite Leave to Remain.

It tests a person’s knowledge of British life, including history, culture, values, laws and institutions, based on the official Guide for New Residents. The test must be booked online, and candidates must answer at least 18 out of 24 multiple-choice questions correctly within 45 minutes to pass.

Outsourced

Mr Lai explains that the UK Government has outsourced the citizenship test to private companies, which are still legally required to provide the service in Welsh.

Despite requesting to sit the test in Welsh months in advance, PSI — the company responsible — has repeatedly delayed his booking, offered contradictory explanations, and failed to provide clear answers.

“I’d do such a great job advertising Wales and its culture at the polyglot conference, Mr Lai said in his video, “but it feels like this country doesn’t let me do it.

“I believe the company is playing a stalling game because they know that eventually I’ll have to do the test — whether in Welsh or in English — because my visa will expire, he added.

Infringing rights

“I feel like this is indirectly infringing on my right to become a citizen through the medium of Welsh,” Mr Lai concluded.

Nation.Cymru has contacted PSI and invited them to respond.