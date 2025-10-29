Welsh-led study to test if rapid virus tests can cut hospital stays for infants

Researchers in Wales are investigating if rapid tests for infant respiratory viruses can reduce invasive procedures, hospital visits and antibiotic use

The REFINE study, a pilot randomised controlled trial, is being run from the Centre for Trials Research at Cardiff University in collaboration with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Funded by Health and Care Research Wales, it aims to recruit 60 infants presenting with fever to Emergency Departments across two Welsh Hospitals.

Analysis

Fever is the second most common reason babies are brought to EDs for care. Infants under three months of age are particularly vulnerable and face a higher risk of undergoing invasive medical procedures than older children.

The REFINE study will use rapid tests to check for three common viruses, RSV, COVID-19 and flu, using a single nose or throat swab, with results available quickly for doctors in the emergency department.

Infants taking part will receive either standard care or standard care with the new rapid test at random. The team will then assess how feasible it would be to run the study on a larger scale across UK hospitals.

REFINE is led by Dr Jordan Evans and Dr Joanne Euden.

Clinical practice

Dr Jordan Evans, Consultant in paediatric emergency medicine for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: “When a young baby is brought to the Emergency Department with a fever, we need to quickly assess the risk of serious infections such as meningitis and sepsis.

“Through the REFINE study, we’re taking the first step to explore whether rapid viral testing can help safely identify babies at low risk of these serious infections, meaning fewer painful procedures and quicker discharge home with their families.

“REFINE is an exciting example of how Welsh-led research can directly translate to clinical practice. By bringing together clinicians, researchers, and patient representatives from across Wales, we’re laying the groundwork for studies that could influence infant care across the UK and beyond.”

Dr Joanne Euden, a research fellow in the division of Infection, Inflammation and Immunity at the Centre for Trials Research, added: “I’m delighted to be co-lead on this study, working with CAVUHB to deliver this important research. We are hopeful that this pilot study will lead to a much larger, multi-site RCT across the UK, to further explore the clinical outcome of infants when a POC test has been implemented into their care.”

The study is funded by Health and Care Research Wales and runs for 21 months, with results expected in 2027.

For enquiries about the study, please email [email protected]