Nation.Cymru staff

Work to help refugees and migrants learn Welsh will inform a new research project looking at how adult language education is delivered in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Dr Gwennan Higham, a senior lecturer in Swansea University’s Department of Welsh, is part of the Open University-led team. The researchers will look at how teaching can make room for languages such as Welsh alongside English and the languages learners already speak at home.

Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, the project brings together 13 partner organisations across the three nations. It builds on work in Wales to develop Welsh for Speakers of Other Languages (WSOL) courses and explore how learning Welsh can help new arrivals take part in community life.

Organisations from Scotland and Northern Ireland will visit Wales during the project to see how multilingual teaching works in practice and share their own experiences with Welsh organisations.

Dr Higham said: “Recent developments in Welsh for Speakers of Other Languages have demonstrated the potential of minority language learning to support integration, participation and belonging.

“This project creates an exciting opportunity to share learning from Wales while collaborating with partners across Scotland and Northern Ireland to develop more multilingual and inclusive approaches to language education.”

The project follows consultations held in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh in 2024. These brought together people from refugee and migrant backgrounds, further education colleges, councils and third-sector organisations to discuss how language education could better meet learners’ needs.

Researchers will begin by interviewing people involved in language education in each nation. They will use the findings to develop workshops and teaching materials with partner organisations, then create a free online professional development course for language teachers. The course will remain available through the Open University’s OpenLearn Create platform after the project ends.

Three nations

The final phase will bring people from the three nations together to share the findings and build links between teachers of English for Speakers of Other Languages, specialists in indigenous languages and refugee and migrant communities. The team hopes the findings will inform education policy as well as what happens in classrooms.

The research is led by Dr Sarah Cox of the Open University in Scotland, alongside Open University colleague Dr Sylvia Warnecke, Professor Mike Chick of the University of South Wales and Dr Mel Engman of Queen’s University Belfast. Dr Memory Malibha-Stratton, a research and innovation associate at the Open University, is also part of the team.

Dr Cox said working across the three nations could give teachers more confidence in using multilingual approaches. She added: “The work taking place in Wales around WSOL and integration has been particularly influential in shaping discussions of the project.”