Welsh LGBTQ+ film festival named among world’s best for filmmakers

A Welsh film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ storytelling has once again been named among the world’s best festivals for independent filmmakers.

Iris Prize was recognised in the US publication MovieMaker Magazine’s list of ’50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee’ for the sixth time in 2026.

The widely read independent film magazine releases the annual list as an indication of how useful a film festival is for filmmakers.

Festivals are selected through data, filmmaker feedback and editorial research, prioritising audience engagement, meaningful networking, industry access, quality presentation, and fair submission odds.

The organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival are “immensely proud and excited” by the announcement.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize Festival Director, said: “The response from filmmakers has always been flattering and kind with many, especially those who attend the festival in Cardiff, commenting that they feel looked after by Iris, like being a member of an extended family.

“So, I guess we had a hunch that we were getting some things right. This recognition from MovieMaker, a much-respected magazine, confirms we are a good friend to filmmakers, and we will never take them for granted.”

Held from 12 – 18 October, the BAFTA and BIFA qualifying festival for British short film awards £40,000 to its winner.

In 2026, the Iris Prize will celebrate its 20th anniversary, moving from a 3-day festival attracting 1,500 admissions in 2007, the festival now lasts a week and receives 11,000 admissions.

To celebrate the festival’s inclusion in the 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, organisers have announced the Weekend Pass is available at 30% off.

For more details, visit the Iris Prize site here.

Iris Prize sponsors include: The Michael Bishop Foundation; Creative Wales, a Welsh Government agency that supports the creative sectors in Wales; the BFI awarding funds from The National Lottery; Ffilm Cymru Wales; Film4; University of South Wales; Co-op Respect; Ymddiried – Media Grants Cymru, Bad Wolf; S4C; Gorilla Group; Pinewood Studios; Attitude Magazine; Diva Magazine; Movie Marker; The Ministry Venues; Transport for Wales; Stadium Plaza; and OUTflix. The festival also works in partnership with BAFTA Cymru and Pride Cymru.