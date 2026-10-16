Welsh Lib Dem complains to BBC over Question Time panel after online row with MS

Emily Price

A Welsh Liberal Democrat politician has lodged a formal complaint with the BBC over the panel selected for Question Time in Brecon, following an online row with the area’s Member of the Senedd.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick said the programme, which aired on Thursday night (October 15), breached the BBC’s longstanding editorial principal that local MPs cannot appear on a panel filmed in their own constituencies.

The Lib Dem pointed out that despite this rule, the BBC had invited Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS James Evans to form part of its panel.

In his letter to the BBC Question Time team, Chadwick wrote: “This is a clear breach of the longstanding principle underpinning the programme’s own editorial policy.

“The purpose of excluding local MPs is to prevent elected representatives from gaining an unfair advantage by appearing on the programme in the communities they represent.

“There is no credible justification for applying this principle to Westminster MPs while exempting Members of the Senedd who represent the very same communities.

“The distinction between an MP and a Member of the Senedd is entirely irrelevant to the principle at stake.

“Both are locally elected representatives, and both would receive the same advantage from appearing before a local audience.

“It is particularly extraordinary that the BBC has chosen to include the local Reform UK Senedd Member while excluding the Liberal Democrats entirely, despite the programme being filmed in the only Liberal Democrat-held parliamentary constituency in Wales.”

Chadwick added that he expected a “full explanation” for the programme’s “clear departure” from its longstanding rule.

It is understood that the BBC has yet to respond to the Lib Dem politician.

Chadwick ran a tongue-in-cheek poll on X on Wednesday (14 October) asking which party Evans would represent on Question Time.

The post prompted Evans to launch an online row with Chadwick, accusing the Lib Dem of “childish playground antics” with “very little substance”.

Evans argued that he was “born and raised” in Brecon adding that Chadwick needed a sat-nav to find the area because he had just “turned up hoping to get elected”.

In a post to Chadwick on X, Evans wrote: “And when the next General Election comes around, I suspect you’ll be needing that sat nav again. Only this time, it’ll be directing you to the nearest job centre.

“Now, off you pop, David. The grown ups have work to do.”

Chadwick responded saying he had had a “career outside politics”, adding, “Unlike you I don’t desperately jump between political parties in search of another pay check.

“People tell me they want politicians with courage and convictions. You have neither.”

Evans hit back, asking if Chadwick’s remark was “really the best you’ve got”.

The Reform MS wrote: “I’ve worked on farms, on building sites and in local government long before I got involved in politics.

“I’ve never been afraid of a hard day’s graft, so spare me the lecture about working outside politics.

“I’ve spent my life in the community I represent so spare me the lectures about courage, conviction and hard work.

“You’re embarrassing yourself. Put the phone down and head to bed.”

Last week, the Welsh Conservatives refused to comment on rumours that Evans could be about to defect back to the Tories after a stint with Reform UK.

Evans has rejected this suggestion. The Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS was first elected to the Senedd in 2021 as a Welsh Conservative.

In November 2024, he denied rumours he was planning to jump ship to Reform UK, but in January this year was dismissed from the Tory shadow cabinet after he admitted he had held talks with Reform about defecting.

Evans initially sat as an independent MS before officially joining Farage’s party.

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