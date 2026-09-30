Welsh Lib Dem MP unanimously reselected to fight next general election

Emily Price

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick has been unanimously reselected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for the constituency at the next General Election.

Local Lib Dem members backed Chadwick to contest the seat again at a recent selection meeting, two years after he was first elected to the UK Parliament.

Chadwick won Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe at the 2024 General Election, defeating the Conservatives and returning the Liberal Democrats to representation in an area with a long history of close contests between the two parties.

His win came as every Conservative MP in Wales was defeated, leaving the party without a single Welsh representative at Westminster.

Since entering the UK Parliament, Chadwick has served as the Liberal Democrats’ Wales spokesperson and as a member of the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee.

His office has completed more than 17,000 pieces of casework, alongside holding regular advice surgeries in towns across the constituency.

Chadwick has already taken part in more parliamentary debates in his first two years than his Tory predecessor Fay Jones did during her entire five years in the UK Parliament, with the majority of his contributions focused on local issues.

Following his reselection, the Welsh Lib Dem said he was proud of his record so far, and highlighted a number of his campaigns which he said had delivered results for local residents.

These include securing a banking hub for Ystradgynlais, working with local farmers to fight the Family Farms Tax and campaigning to overturn cuts to Winter Fuel Payments.

He also helped secure the release of pension funds previously withheld from former mineworkers, benefiting 151 former miners in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe and more than 4,000 across Wales and has helped businesses navigate business rates re-evaluations.

Other local campaigns have seen Persimmon change its broadband policy to give residents greater choice over their provider, while Chadwick has worked alongside residents in Knighton to help secure flood alleviation funding for Wylcwm Brook.

The MP has recently been campaigning on the difficulties faced by Powys patients who rely on hospitals across the border in England and against proposed cuts to community hospital beds and minor injury units.

The next General Election must be held no later than 2029 – although it could be called earlier.

Chadwick said he was delighted to have received the unanimous backing of local Welsh Liberal Democrat members.

He said: “Representing Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe in Parliament has been the greatest privilege of my life, and I am incredibly grateful to local members for putting their trust in me once again.

“When I was elected two years ago, I promised that I would work hard every single day to give our communities the strong voice in Westminster that they deserve.

“Since then, my team and I have completed more than 17,000 pieces of casework, while we’ve delivered real results on issues ranging from banking and broadband to flooding and former mineworkers’ pensions.

“But there is still a huge amount of work to do. Too often rural communities like ours are forgotten about when decisions are made in Cardiff Bay and Westminster, and I am determined to keep fighting to change that.

“The latest threat to cut hospital beds and Minor Injury Units across Powys shows we have a real fight on our hands. I will continue standing up for our community hospitals and fighting to make sure people in rural Wales have access to the healthcare they deserve.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past two years, but I see this as only the beginning. I’m looking forward to continuing that work and, when the next General Election comes, asking people across Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe to put their trust in me once again.”

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