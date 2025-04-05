Welsh Lib Dems announce candidates for key Senedd seats in 2026

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced their lead list candidates for five of their top target constituencies in the 2026 Senedd election at their Spring Conference in Cardiff today.

Party Leader Jane Dodds MS will head the party’s list in the Brecheiniog Tawe Nedd constituency. Cllr Rodney Berman and Cllr Sam Bennett, the party’s group leaders on Cardiff and Swansea councils, have been selected to lead the lists in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf and Gwyr Abertawe constituencies respectively.

In Ceredigion Benfro, local business owner Sandra Jervis will lead the party’s list, while the Gwynedd Maldwyn list will be headed up by Llanidloes County Councillor Glyn Preston.

Local government base

The party says it is aiming to win seats in all parts of Wales at next year’s election, with the new fully proportional system making this “a realistic aim”, especially in areas of Wales where they have historic support and a strong local government base.

Jane Dodds is currently the Welsh Liberal Democrats only Senedd Member after the party received just 5% of the vote at the 2021 elections.

Over the course of the weekend, the party is expected to pass policies at the conference on expanding free childcare, supporting small businesses and improving cancer treatment times.

It will announce more candidates for additional seats for next year’s Senedd elections over the coming weeks.

Proud

Jane Dodds said:” “I’m proud to be leading a party of incredible local champions, deeply rooted in their communities, who are putting themselves forward to represent their constituencies in the Senedd.

“In this election, the Welsh Lib Dems will be the antidote to years of failure under Labour and the Conservatives, and to the Trumpian delusions of populists and nationalists.

“Our candidates will be relentlessly focused on improving people’s lives and everyday issues such as fixing the Welsh NHS and growing the Welsh economy.”

