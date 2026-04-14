Welsh Lib Dems criticised over refusal to rule out backing Reform First Minister

Emily Price

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been criticised after the party’s leader refused to rule out supporting a Reform UK First Minister.

The Lib Dems launched their Senedd election manifesto in Cardiff today promising a “stronger Wales in a stronger UK”.

Party leader Jane Dodds pledged to deliver free childcare from nine months old as means to address child poverty and promised a hospital repair programme as well as a Royal College of Carers to help ease pressure on Wales’ social care system.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to gain only 6% per cent of the vote at the May 7 Senedd election while Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are vying to be the largest party in Wales.

With the recent changes to Wales’ voting system, neither Plaid or Reform is expected to secure a majority, making some form of agreement with opposition parties necessary.

Dodds drew her party’s “red lines” in the sand today – appearing to rule out striking a deal with Plaid when she firmly stated that the Welsh Liberal Democrats would not support a party that “spends money on independence”.

Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said he would not hold a referendum on independence if his party came into power in May – but would commission research into independence.

Dodds claimed the research would cost “more than a penny” of funding.

Pressed on whether the Lib Dems would allow Reform’s Wales leader Dan Thomas to become First Minister if Plaid refuses to drop the commission proposal, Dodds declined to give a direct answer.

She said: “It’s not up to us as a majority party to create a government, it is up to the majority party to go forward and to find partners if that’s what is needed in a future Welsh Government.

“We are making it really clear no right now not just with the political parties but with the Welsh public as well what are red lines are.”

Dodds’ refusal to rule out a deal with Reform appeared to be at odds with that of her party’s UK leader Sir Ed Davey.

Davey has previously categorically ruled out doing any kind of deal with Nigel Farage’s party.

Last year, Sir Ed established a national “Reform Watch” scrutiny board, bringing together local Lib Dem leaders in areas where Reform had taken control to take a coordinated approach to holding Farage’s party to account.

Speaking in May, Davey said: “A lot of people are rightly very worried about the threat Reform poses to our communities and the public services we all rely on.

“Nigel Farage has made it clear that Reform wants to do to our councils what Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing to America.”

Last month, he launched the Lib Dems local elections campaign in England with a vow to stop Reform’s “Trump-style politics” taking root in the UK.

A press release issued by the Lib Dems at the time stated: “Reform-led councils elected last year have mimicked the White House in dodging media scrutiny, with an unprecedented ban on local journalists in Nottingham.

“In Durham, they have scrapped renewables projects that would’ve saved taxpayers tens of thousands.

“Across the country, their Musk inspired DOGE projects have failed to find savings, leading to Reform councils raising council tax despite promising to cut it.

Following Dodds comment at her party’s manifesto launch today, Plaid branded her “irrelevant” and “out of touch”.

A spokesperson said: “Despite criticising Reform UK for their plans to privatise the NHS, Jane Dodds has today refused to rule out supporting a Reform UK First Minister over a progressive Plaid Cymru one.

“The Lib Dems have again shown just how irrelevant and out of touch they are with the Welsh public who just want a government that is serious about renewing our NHS and standing up for Wales.

“Plaid Cymru is the only party that can stop Reform UK in Wales with plans to help our NHS, strengthen the economy and help families with the cost of living with our free childcare offer for all children aged 9 months to 4 years old.”