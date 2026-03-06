Welsh Lib Dems hint at further defections ahead of Senedd election

Emily Price

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have hailed recent defections as proof they are gaining momentum ahead of the Senedd election with the party hinting there could be more to come.

In recent days the Libs Dems have welcomed three new councillors ahead of their spring party conference this weekend (March 7 and 8).

Two councillors representing Uplands in Swansea, Sandra Joy and Allan Jeffery, have joined the party after previously sitting as Independents, while Flintshire councillor Fran Lister has jumped ship from Labour to join the Lib Dems.

Another independent councillor in Powys has also rejoined the party.

The Lib Dems have hinted that there could be more defections to come ahead of Wales’ election on May 7.

A party source told Nation.Cymru that although no defections are expected to be announced at the Lib Dems conference this weekend, there are a few discussions with potential new comers ongoing that are “not fully over the line yet”.

Jane Dodds is currently the only Liberal Democrat Senedd Member in the Welsh Parliament.

She says her party is seeing support from voters who want a “progressive alternative” to Labour, but who do not support plans for Welsh independence backed by Plaid Cymru and the Greens.

‘Change’

Welcoming the councillors to the party, Dodds said: “After 27 years in power, Welsh Labour has become stale, complacent and increasingly out of ideas. Too often, the politics of Cardiff Bay has become inward-looking and comfortable, while communities across Wales feel they are being taken for granted.

“That is why more and more people, including local councillors who know their communities best, are deciding that the time has come for change.

“Sandra, Allan and Fran are all strong local champions who have shown they are willing to stand up for their communities and speak out when things are not right. I’m delighted they have chosen to join our growing team.

“Across Wales, progressive voters who want change are increasingly looking for a new political home.

“The Liberal Democrats are proud to offer that home, a party that believes in strong public services, thriving local communities and delivering real change for Wales.

“These new additions to our team show that momentum is building behind the Welsh Liberal Democrats ahead of the Senedd elections.”

Target

The defections in Swansea are seen as particularly significant as the city is one of the Welsh Liberal Democrats’ key Senedd targets, with Cllr Sam Bennett standing as the party’s lead candidate in the area.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are also understood to be targeting seats where they already have strong local government representation, including Powys and Ceredigion, as well as Cardiff and Swansea, where they already serve as the official opposition to Labour.

Today’s (March 6) More In Common survey on Senedd election voting intention showed the Lib Dems in sixth place on 7 per cent of the vote.

This could see the party win two seats in Wales’ parliament in May.

The poll put Reform UK and Plaid Cymru neck-and-neck with the two parties projected to win 28 seats each.

Labour remains in third place, on 20% of the vote share (26 seats) meaning we would therefore see the first non-Labour First Minister since devolution, with Plaid Cymru leading a coalition government.

The Greens could be set to win 5 seats, gaining places in the Senedd for the first time in the history of devolution, while the Welsh Conservatives are projected to win 7.