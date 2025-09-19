Welsh Lib Dems name Caerphilly by-election candidate

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have selected Steve Aicheler as their candidate for the Caerphilly Senedd by-election to be held on October 23, following the death of Hefin David MS.

Mr Aicheler is a councillor for Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Council and is a governor of Machen School.

Managed decline

Following his selection the Machen resident said: “The Liberal Democrats know that Caerphilly deserves better than the managed decline approach of Labour and the Conservatives. We’re only going to make things better for Caerphilly by focusing on what really matters.

“Prioritising social care to free up the health service, prioritising childcare and education so our young people can thrive. Our local services are being ripped apart, and Caerphilly needs a real champion, not ‘magic wand’ politics. A vote for the Liberal Democrats will send a message that Caerphilly rejects chaos and hate and deserves a brighter future.”

Richard Tunnicliffe is the candidate for Welsh Labour – a selection which has proved controversial and resulted in Caerphilly council leader Sen Morgan quitting the Labour Party, stepping down as leader and vowing to vote for the Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle.

Narrow favourite

Mr Whittle is a veteran local councillor and former Assembly Member and is seen as a narrow favourite to win the by-election ahead of Reform UK’s former head of comms in Wales, Llŷr Powell.

Gareth Potter was confirmed as the Welsh Conservative candidate last week.

The by-election was triggered by the tragic death of Hefin David in August. The Caerphilly seat has been held by Labour continuously since the Senedd’s creation in 1999.