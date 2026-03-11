Welsh Lib Dems push government to protect off-grid homes as oil prices surge

Hayley Jones

David Chadwick, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, has pressed Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Parliament to provide urgent support for households reliant on heating oil, citing rising global energy prices and the impact of international conflicts.

He said: “Last night I asked the Chancellor to act urgently to protect households reliant on heating oil as the war in the Middle East begins to impact global energy markets,”

Mr Chadwick added: “In communities like Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, up to two-thirds of households are off the gas grid and rely on heating oil to keep their homes warm.

“That means families here are often the first to feel the impact when international energy prices spike.

“After the shock of the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government should already have plans ready to roll out support for off-grid households if prices surge again.

“I am disappointed that ministers do not appear to have learnt those lessons.

“Rural communities cannot be left exposed while the Government scrambles to respond after the fact.”

Off the grid

Large parts of rural Wales rely on heating oil rather than mains gas.

In Powys, around 55% of homes are not connected to the gas grid, while in Ceredigion the figure rises to around 74%. Across Wales, around 10% of homes rely on heating oil, representing close to 130,000 properties.

This heating oil is often known as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). These fuels are more expensive than networked energy sources and are not covered by the energy price cap.

The Welsh Government provides support through the Warm Homes Programme, including the Nest scheme, which funds energy efficiency improvements in low-income households.

Higher financial caps are available for retrofitting off-grid homes.

Additional support for off-grid households includes the Winter Fuel Support Scheme, payments through the Discretionary Assistance Fund, and a £4 million fuel voucher scheme to assist households using heating oil and LPG.

Rural households face higher costs for essentials and transport than urban areas. Limited public transport in rural areas increases reliance on private vehicles, and fuel prices for petrol and diesel have risen. Access to shops and services can require longer journeys.

Weather forecasts indicate a cold snap for Wales later this week, with snow expected over higher ground in upland areas. The colder conditions may increase demand for heating in homes that rely on oil or LPG rather than mains gas.

David Chadwick said: “I will continue pressing the Government to ensure families who rely on heating oil are properly protected from rising costs.”