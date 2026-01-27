Welsh Liberal Democrat renews call for film-style ratings to help protect children online

Amelia Jones

A Welsh Liberal Democrat MP has renewed his called for film-style age ratings to be used on social media apps.

David Chadwick, MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, argues that stronger protections are needed to shield children from harmful online content.

Over the past year, Chadwick has toured schools across his constituency – including Crickhowell, Ystradgynlais, and Pontardawe – meeting pupils and teachers to hear firsthand about the impact of social media on young people’s mental health.

The feedback he gathered reveals widespread concerns about inappropriate content and the failure of platforms to respond effectively to reports.

Speaking during the Mobile Phones and Social Media: Use by Children debate this week, Chadwick said: “Over the past year, I have spoken to hundreds of children in schools across my constituency as part of my Safer Screens tour.

“It has been very distressing to hear from them about the material that they have been exposed to, and to hear that social media companies have not come back to them when they have reported this harmful content.

“If the Secretary of State agrees that there should be a ban on children accessing harmful social media platforms, will the default age for accessing them be 16?”

In his proposal, he said platforms with “inappropriate content” or addictive algorithmic feeds would be restricted to users over 16, while sites featuring “graphic violence or pornography” would be limited to users 18 and over.

After the debate, Chadwick added: “As the father of two children, I want them and every child to grow up in a world where they can be safe online.

“What I have heard directly from young people and teachers across my constituency shows clearly that the current system is failing.

Social media companies must be held to the same standards as other media when it comes to protecting children. Stronger protections for children online are urgently needed.”

The UK Government were asked for comment.