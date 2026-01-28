Welsh Liberal Democrats call for ‘summer transport boost’ to support mid-Wales tourism

Ella Groves

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a ‘summer transport boost’ to help support tourism across mid-Wales.

In the 2025 Welsh Government budget Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, secured funding for additional services on the Heart of Wales Line.

The funding increased services to five trains a day and improved connectivity for the communities of mid-Wales and visitors alike.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are now calling on the Welsh Government to take further action, arguing that a coordinated summer transport boost would help grow tourism sustainably, support local economies, and ensure Mid Wales is better connected.

The party has called for services on the Heart of Wales Line to be increased from five a day to eight in peak summer periods to better meet demand and ease pressure on rural roads.

They have also welcomed additional funding to improve transport links between Ceredigion and Brecon but have warned that delays in releasing funding to local authorities risks holding back progress and preventing proper planning.

Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “I am proud that the Welsh Liberal Democrats secured an extra train on the Heart of Wales Line, bringing services up to five a day. That investment has made a real difference for local people and for visitors travelling into Mid Wales.

“But we know that during the summer months demand is even higher. Increasing services to eight trains a day during peak periods would give tourists a genuine alternative to driving, while helping our rural communities make the most of the visitor economy.

“I also welcome additional funding to improve links between Ceredigion and Brecon, but local authorities need that money released quickly so they can start planning properly. Transport investment only works when it is delivered on time and with ambition.”

Cllr Glyn Preston, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn, added: “Tourism supports hundreds of jobs and local businesses across Mid Wales, but it depends on people being able to travel easily and reliably.

“Better summer rail services would support the local economy, reduce congestion on rural roads and give visitors a real alternative to driving. This is a deliverable boost that would make a real difference this summer.”

In response, Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “The Welsh Government recognises the vital role of the railway in connecting our communities and powering our economy.

“This commitment has led to over £800m being invested to deliver a new fleet of trains, which offer improved accessibility, capacity and comfort for passengers across Wales.

“As part of this investment, newly refurbished Class 153 Active Travel trains are operating on the Heart of Wales Line which offer enhanced cycle storage capacity, benefitting both residents and tourists. Additionally, brand new Class 197 trains will be introduced to the Cambrian Line later this year.

“The recent introduction of a fifth daily service on the Heart of Wales Line and a 16:30 service between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth show our commitment to the mid-Wales region. Together with Transport for Wales, ways of further improving the service are always kept under consideration.”