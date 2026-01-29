Welsh Liberal Democrats condemn rising water bills and call for “fundamental” water regulation reform

Ella Groves

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have condemned planned water bill increases across Wales saying that households are being asked to pay more while pollution, service failures and weak regulation continue to undermine public confidence in the water system.

Welsh customers will see some of the highest water bill rises anywhere in England and Wales, with customers served by Hafren Dyfrdwy in parts of north-east Wales to face an increase of 9%.

Customers of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will see bills rise by 5% from April, adding an average of £31 a year and taking typical household bills to £683.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have said “families should not be forced to bankroll years of under-investment and environmental damage,” arguing that “the current system allows water companies to pass costs onto customers without delivering clean rivers, resilient infrastructure or reliable services.”

They are calling for “fundamental reform” of water regulation in Wales, including replacing Ofwat with a new Welsh regulator with enforcement powers to “put customers and the environment first.”

The party also supports a move towards a mutual ownership model ensuring that money paid by customers is reinvested into infrastructure, sewage treatment and environmental protection, rather than being diverted away from public benefit.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson, David Chadwick MP, said: “It is an absolute insult to ask families across Wales to pay higher water bills while our rivers are treated like open sewers and service standards continue to fall short.

“Whether it’s the 5% rise facing Dŵr Cymru customers or the staggering 9% increase imposed by Hafren Dyfrdwy, households are being asked to foot the bill for years of failure by the water industry.

“People should not be paying more to clean up a mess they did not create. The current system protects water companies while customers and the environment lose out.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats believe we need more than tinkering at the edges. We need a complete overhaul: a new Welsh regulator with real teeth and a move towards mutual ownership so customers’ money is invested back into our water infrastructure and environment.

“Water is a basic necessity. People across Wales deserve fair bills, clean rivers and a system that works in the public interest.”

In response, the Welsh Government said: “We recognise this is a difficult time and that potential increases in bills will be a cause of concern.

“We expect water companies to deliver on their commitments and targets, and for regulators to robustly keep their progress under review.”