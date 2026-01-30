Welsh Liberal Democrats condemn sale of Cardiff Rugby to Ospreys owners

Ella Groves

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have condemned the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) plan to sell Cardiff Rugby to the owners of the Ospreys.

They have said the “move serves as a secret liquidation designed to reduce Wales’ professional regions from four to three.”

The criticism comes following an announcement from the WRU that they intend to sell Cardiff to Y11 Sport & Media – the owners of the Ospreys.

The decision has sparked anger amongst fans online.

When the WRU announced the sale of Cardiff Rugby on their social media, commenters quickly expressed their opposition to the decision with one individual saying “Congratulations, you’ve destroyed Welsh rugby.”

As a result, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have today (30 January) submitted a motion in parliament calling for an immediate halt to the process, arguing that WRU is “treating clubs as purely commercial assets without recognising their importance to local communities.”

They are calling on the Government to implement an emergency rescue package to safeguard all four professional Welsh clubs, review WRU loan terms and Covid Loan repayments, and drive forward sustainability reforms that put fans at the forefront.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Wales, David Chadwick MP, said: “It is no surprise to anyone that the WRU’s systematic mismanagement of the Welsh game has led to this crisis. This was never inevitable; models in Ireland and New Zealand have shown that small nations can succeed.”

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to launch an immediate rescue package to protect all four professional Welsh clubs, review the terms of the WRU’s loans, including Covid Support Loans, and ensure Welsh rugby has a sustainable, long-term future.”

In response the Welsh Government said: “We’ve strongly encouraged the WRU to make sure it listens carefully to the views of clubs, players and all those with an interest in proposals to change the professional game in Wales.

“Although the future of the game is a matter for the WRU, we all want to see Wales thrive again as a successful rugby nation.”