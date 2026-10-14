Welsh Liberal Democrats name General Election candidates for two Cardiff seats

Nation.Cymru staff

Former Cardiff Council leader Rodney Berman will stand again in Cardiff East at the next general election, as the Welsh Liberal Democrats announce candidates for two seats in the capital.

The party has also selected Cllr Joe Carter for Cardiff North, with both candidates making the future of the University Hospital of Wales a focus of their campaigns.

The Liberal Democrats, who form the official opposition to Labour on Cardiff Council, say they hope to build support ahead of next May’s local elections.

The party says it secured a 12% swing from Labour in Cardiff East at the last general election and argues a repeat could put the seat, held by Jo Stevens, within reach.

Cllr Berman criticised Ms Stevens’ record as Welsh Secretary, accusing her of failing to press for additional funding for Wales linked to HS2 or speak out over the condition of the hospital.

“People here deserve far better than being taken for granted, and I’ll take that message to London loud and clear,” he said.

He is also campaigning against plans to move Welsh-medium secondary provision from Penylan to the south of Cardiff, and proposals to replace the hospital park-and-ride service at Pentwyn interchange with a data centre.

“Families in the east of Cardiff shouldn’t lose their Welsh-medium secondary school, and patients and staff shouldn’t lose a vital link to the hospital,” he said.

“I’ll keep pushing for the Heath to be rebuilt, because many of its older buildings are in a very poor state.”

Cllr Berman also called for further UK Government action on living costs, including rising energy bills.

Cllr Carter pointed to his campaigns to save Maindy Velodrome, secure a plan for the hospital and oppose Welsh Water’s proposed sewage pumping station in Llandaff North.

“Cardiff North has been let down by Labour at all levels of government and needs a local champion,” he said.

His priorities include cleaner streets, more neighbourhood police and higher income tax thresholds.

Press ministers

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster spokesperson David Chadwick MP welcomed the selections, saying additional MPs would strengthen the party’s ability to press ministers on Welsh funding.

He said he had challenged the UK Government over railway investment, devolution of the Crown Estate and the funding settlement for Wales.

“Throughout this Parliament, Labour has consistently failed to stand up for the needs of Wales, despite several Cardiff Labour MPs having served in the Cabinet,” he said.

Mr Chadwick also argued that the Liberal Democrats’ representation across the UK gave them greater influence at Westminster than Plaid Cymru.

“But having more Welsh Liberal Democrat MPs alongside me would make our voice even louder and strengthen our ability to secure real change for Wales,” he said.

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