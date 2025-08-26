Welsh Liberal Democrats select rugby coach as Senedd election candidate

A rugby coach and teacher has been selected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for the newly created Afan Ogwr Rhondda Senedd constituency.

Dean Ronan will officially launch his Senedd campaign at Maesteg Harlequins Rugby Club on Friday 29 August. Mr Ronan, who lives in Maesteg, has coached at the club for more than 15 years and has also worked with Bridgend Ravens, Ospreys’ age-grade teams and the Wales Women’s national side.

Alongside his involvement in rugby, he teaches children in residential care, which he says gives him direct experience of the challenges facing vulnerable families.

‘Supporting communities’

Following his selection he said: I’ve lived here all my life and seen the positive impact supporting communities can have on people round here. Sport has always been a huge part of my life and I’ve seen how it can provide opportunities, inspire, and bring people together.

“I work in education, and I know the difference local services can make to people’s lives. We need to protect and improve our schools and hospitals, tackle the crisis in social care, breathe new life into our towns and villages, and ensure the local economy creates good, well-paid jobs that people can rely on. I want to make sure everyone here has the chance to thrive and feel proud of where they live.”

‘Huge asset’

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds MS described his selection as a boost for the party. “As recent polling shows, we have an opportunity to grow our Senedd group in the elections. Having a local candidate like Dean gives us strength heading into next May,” she said.

Deputy leader David Chadwick MP added that Ronan’s background in education and community work would be “a huge asset” in the Senedd.

The Afan Ogwr Rhondda seat is one of the new constituencies created under Senedd electoral reform and It incorporates the former areas of the Aberavon, Ogmore, and Rhondda UK Parliamentary constituencies.

Labour has historically been dominant across the south Wales Valleys, but the Liberal Democrats believe they could gain a foothold in the area at the next election.

