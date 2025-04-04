Welsh Liberal Democrats shock Labour with by-election win

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have won a stunning victory over the Labour Party in a county council by-election in Cwmllynfell & Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot.

The Liberal Democrat candidate, former midwife and district nurse Susan Grounds secured 34% of the vote, to finish ahead of Plaid Cymru’s Brandon Havard on 30%.

Labour’s candidate Heledd Owen and Reform UK’s Cameron Richards trailed a long way behind, both earning 13% of the vote.

The by-election was held following the resignation of Labour County Councillor Cathy James.

The final result was: Liberal Democrat 34%, Plaid Cymru 30%, Reform 13%, Labour 13%, Independent 9% and Conservative 1%.

The result means the Welsh Liberal Democrats now have three councillors on Neath Port Talbot Council and their first in the Swansea Valley.

‘Fantastic victory’

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “This is a fantastic victory for the Welsh Liberal Democrats right in Labour’s heartlands. Whether it’s the cuts to the winter fuel allowance and disability benefits or the record-breaking NHS waiting lists in Wales, people are crying out for change and are fed up with stagnation and decline under Labour.

“The Liberal Democrats are winning across Wales again and are out here proving we can challenge the status quo.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with Susan as her MP to champion communities across Cwmllynfell & Ystalyfera and the entire Swansea Valley.”

Hype

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS added: “As we head into our party conference tomorrow, this win in Cwmllynfell & Ystalyfera shows there is nowhere across Wales that the Welsh Liberal Democrats can’t win as we head into next year’s Senedd elections.

“We’ve shown that the hype about ‘how well’ Reform is doing in our former mining and industrial towns is misplaced and in fact, people just want change and someone to listen to their concerns which have gone ignored for far too long.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to work hard across Wales to provide voters with that voice for positive change in our communities.

Following the count, Susan Grounds said: “I’d like to thank everyone from across the community who have placed their trust in me to represent them on the council.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in straight away and ensuring local residents’ voices are heard loud and clear by the Council and the issues raised with me in the campaign are tackled.”

