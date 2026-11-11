Welsh library celebrates 100 years with special anniversary events

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh library has marked 100 years of service to the town’s community as a dedicated public library.

Llanelli library have marked the occasion with a variety of special activities and displays, linking together Winnie-the-Pooh’s 100th birthday by hosting a teddy bears’ picnic and games. The library also celebrated 100 years since Agatha Christie published The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, her third novel featuring Hercule Poirot, by inviting visitors to solve a mystery around the library.

Displays showcased photographs from the library’s past to the present, celebrating the library’s history, memories and milestones over the last century.

Originally built in 1857 through public subscription, the centenary commemorates a century since the Athenaeum building began a new chapter and re-opened in 1926 as a public library.

Standing in the heart of Llanelli for generations and welcoming thousands of visitors, the building has long been a focal point for learning, culture and community life through hosting lectures, concerts, educational activities, social events and public gatherings.

The library became a free public library in 1898 and as demand for its services grew, significant investment from the Carnegie Trust enabled the transformation of the Athenaeum and Nevill Memorial buildings ahead of its re-opening in 1926.

Throughout the last century, Llanelli Library has continually evolved and expanded its services while remaining true to its original purpose of providing free access to knowledge and opportunity. A major refurbishment completed in 2012 successfully combined the building’s rich heritage with modern facilities, helping to secure its future for generations to come.

The library is also home to one of Wales’ most significant local history collections, preserving thousands of documents, photographs and records that tell the story of Llanelli and its people.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:

“Llanelli Library has been at the heart of community life for generations and its centenary is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate not only a remarkable historic building, but also the people who have made it such a valued and vibrant part of the community.

Llanelli Library is much more than a place to borrow books. It serves as a vibrant community hub offering digital access, learning opportunities, creative activities, family history resources, exhibitions, events, support services and community programmes for people of all ages.”