Welsh Local Government Association praises councils for ‘vital role’ in welcoming asylum seekers to Wales

The Welsh Local Government Association has praised councils in Wales for the “vital role” they have played in welcoming and supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

The association, which represents the interests of local government and promotes local democracy, says Wales is leading the way in supporting people seeking sanctuary included those fleeing conflict in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Local authorities continue to work in partnership with the UK and Welsh Governments, health boards, voluntary organisations, and local communities to provide safe accommodation, access to services, and routes to integration.

As Refugee Week 2025 is marked across the UK, the WLGA is highlighting the importance of local efforts in making Wales a true Nation of Sanctuary.

‘Commitment’

Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, WLGA Social Justice Spokesperson, said: “This Refugee Week, we proudly recognise the compassion and commitment shown by our communities to Wales being a Nation of Sanctuary.

“Welsh Councils actively support the UK Government with the accommodation and support of dispersed asylum seekers, the transfer of unaccompanied children and have welcomed over 800 Afghan refugees since 2021 and over 8000 Ukrainians to Wales since the war in Ukraine since 2022, offering not just sanctuary, but hope and a chance at a new life.

“The support and warm welcome offered by local communities and civil society have been instrumental in helping people feel safe, valued, and part of their community. These acts of solidarity have the power to transform lives and we’ve seen countless examples of this across Wales.”

Friendship

He added: “For example, in Swansea, local volunteers and community groups came together to create a multilingual welcome hub, offering English and Welsh language classes, cultural orientation, and friendship circles as part of the ‘A Better Welcome to Swanse’ initiative.

“Migrants and refugees are not just recipients of support, they are integral members of our communities, enriching society with their skills, resilience, and culture. They volunteer, learn English and Welsh; and strive to be part of the local and wider Welsh community.

“I have no doubt that in the coming months, we will continue to harness the power of partnership and community to provide the conditions for safety and integration.

“Together, we are working towards a Wales that truly lives up to its values as a Nation of Sanctuary.”

